This follows after telcos halted the upfront deduction of the communication service tax.

Recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Telecommunication Chamber, Ken Ashigbey said at a media briefing that the upfront charge of the 9 percent Communications Service Tax has been reversed as at November 26 and the operators are expected to publish a new cost of the tariff.

According to him, the tax which was earlier charged upfront after an increase from 6 to 9 percent in the mid-year budget, is now being charged as consumers use their airtime or data.

He added that all players in the telecommunication space will to this effect unveil a new cost of data and call tariff in line with the Communications Service Tax (CST).

“Yesterday, (November 26), marked the end of the 8-week so the upfront deduction had stopped. You’ll find out that our members had started passing the 9 percent CST onto the tariff. So, you’d find out that the price of the tariff had changed and the only reason is that the tax has been added to it,” he said.

Adding that “What then will happen is that if you bought 10 cedis credit, you will have that on your phone. Then you decide that you buy a bundle of 2 cedis so that bundle will include the CST.”

Although a latest analysis by A4AI on mobile broadband pricing for the second quarter of 2019 shows that, the cost of mobile data for consumers in low and middle-income countries has fallen, Ghanaians seem to be consuming different mobile data.

This has, hence, triggered them to poor their anger on social media.

Here are some comments from consumers: