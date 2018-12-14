Pulse.ng logo
Sandy Hook Elementary School has been evacuated following a threat on the anniversary of one of the worst mass shootings in US history

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated Friday following a threat, according to the Newtown Action Alliance and police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Newtown Connectictut play

Newtown Connectictut

(Charles Krupa/AP Photo)

  • The school has also been dismissed for the day.
  • The threat comes on the six-year anniversary of one the Sandy Hook shooting.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated Friday after a threat, according to police and Newtown Action Alliance, a grassroots anti-gun violence organization. The school has also been dismissed for the day.

The threat comes on the six-year anniversary on the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, one of the worst mass shootings in US history.

Police said that threat was made around 9 a.m. on Friday morning. Authorities noted that it is not related to the email bomb threats that were made on Thursday.

"We are confident that everyone is going to be safe but we always have to investigate every threat," Lt. Aaron Bahamonde said. "Out of an abundance of caution officers are checking the area and making sure the kids are safe as they are being dismissed."

This news comes six years after 27 people — 20 of whom were children — were killed at the elementary school in Connecticut.

"Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept.," Newtown Action Alliance wrote on social media. "Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary."

