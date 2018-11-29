Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Richard Branson's Necker Island is back in business a year after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc and new photos show the private island looking more luxurious than ever

Lifestyle Richard Branson's Necker Island is back in business a year after Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc and new photos show the private island looking more luxurious than ever

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Necker Island

More than a year after Hurricane Irma devastated much of the Caribbean, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's private island in the British Virgin Islands has reopened to guests.

Branson and his team reportedly rode out the 2017 hurricane on Necker Island. While nobody was hurt, they announced afterward that the resort had "sustained extensive damage."

Branson bought the island for a modest $320,000 in 1978, when he was 18 years old, and went on to build one of the most exclusive resorts in the world on it. According to a Necker Island press release, renting out the island for a night will cost you at least $77,500 per night. High-profile vacationers who've stayed on the island include Barack and Michelle Obama, Princess Diana, Mariah Carey, Kate Moss, and even Nelson Mandela. Google co-founder Larry Page had his wedding there.

This isn't the first time Branson has had to rebuild part of the resort: A 2011 fire inflicted major damage on the main house, which took two years to rebuild.

The resort was stunning before the refurbishment, but the updates have left it even more idyllic.

Here's what it looks like now.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 crazy sexual traditions that are still practised in Africabullet
2 Lifestyle Here are the 7 wonders of Africabullet
3 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Events like World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1 every year, help to promote awareness and research about the disease.
Lifestyle 6 common myths about HIV you should stop believing now
Britney Spears has gone through quite a major style evolution.
Lifestyle 38 photos that show how Britney Spears' style has evolved through the years
The palace is one of the world's largest private residences.
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting married in a lavish royal palace that's home to a 5-star hotel and has 347 rooms
Honduran migrant Glenda Escobar and her two sons, Adonai and Denzel, woke as early as 3 a.m. to walk an average of 30 miles a day with the rest of the caravan that is seeking asylum in the US.
Lifestyle 'The United States is better. For everything': Emotional photos and stories show what it's like for the migrants who have walked thousands of miles to seek asylum in the US
X
Advertisement