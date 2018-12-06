Reuters released its most-liked Instagram photos of 2018, and they're an unforgettable portrait of the past 12 months

news
International news agency Reuters documents "the news in pictures, as it happens."
They capture moments in politics, sports, and international affairs — among so many other categories — so we can see what's happening in the world around us.
Every year they round up their most-liked photos on Instagram, where they currently have 1.8 million followers. This year saw a World Cup tournament, hurricanes and flooding in North Carolina, a royal wedding, and migrant caravans, among other things.
Here are Reuters' top 47 most-liked photos on Instagram.
Winters in Sibera can be both brutal and breathtaking. An aerial view of a forest road during sunset — with the air temperature at about minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit — outside the village of Balakhta in Russia captures that dichotomy. (Ilya Naymushin/Reuters)
Near Dhaka, Bangladesh — one of the most crowded places in the world— an overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema," the world congregation of Muslims. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)
Migrating starlings are seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. Fun fact: a group of starlings is called a murmuration. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. (Rafael Marchante/Reuters)
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the trophy after winning the Australian Open in Melbourne. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Philadelphia Eagles' Patrick Robinson celebrates winning Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)
February 26, 2018 (Max Rossi/Reuters)
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. An estimated 42,000 civilians fled the country, escaping Syrian military in Damascus. (Omar Sanadiki/Reuters)
Source: NBC News
A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. (Osman Orsal/Reuters)
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers, and chopped off part of her sister's arm. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone. This is the first time a North Korean leader set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War. (Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters)
Women walk past shops nearly destroyed by shell explosions in Manbej, Aleppo countryside, Syria. (Aboud Hamam/Reuters)
Female demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, where Palestinians demanded the right to return to their homeland. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. The handshake marked the beginning of a nuclear summit, and the first time sitting leaders of the two countries have met face-to-face. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Source: Vox
Germany fans react as they watch the South Korea and Germany World Cup group stage match from a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate, Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos during a World Cup game against Uruguay. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)
Russian players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Spain in the World Cup in Moscow. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Anton Vaganov/Reuters)
England fans in Trafalgar Square, London react as they watch Croatia play England during the World Cup. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying President Donald Trump in Parliament Square during his and first lady Melania Trump's visit to London. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)
A Chinese tourist takes a picture in a lavender field in Valensole, France. The fields sit in prime lavender-growing conditions — which is plenty of sunshine — and are in full bloom in July. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters)
Source: Provence Reservation
France's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup in Moscow. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
Stewards apprehend one of many field invaders as France plays Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow. Pussy Riot — a Russian protest performance group — later claimed responsibility for the invasion. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)
Source: CBS Sports
France's players hold up coach Didier Deschamps, celebrating their World Cup win in Moscow, Russia. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms — a non-profit organization working to help refugees trying to reach Europe by boat — embraces an African migrant in the central Mediterranean Sea. (Juan Medina/Reuters)
Source: Proactiva Open Arms
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
A bride poses for a photo during a total lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil. It was the longest complete lunar eclipse this century has seen. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. The bridge, which opened in June, stretches 490 feet through the Trường Sơn Mountains and sits 4,600 feet above sea level. (Kham/Reuters)
Source: INSIDER
The Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. One engineering failure after another caused the bridge to crumble to the ground, killing 43 people. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)
Source: The New York Times
A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. It's part of the giant water lily exhibition in Shuangxi Park. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)
Source: Taiwan News
People watch elephants from a local circus bathe in the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea. (Pavel Rebrov/Reuters)
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. It's one of Chile's most active volcanos and one of only a few permanently active volcanos in the world. (Cristobal Saavedra Escobar/Reuters)
Source: Volcano Discovery
Soldiers march during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)
A man sits on a bench in a flooded park as the Cape Fear River rises above its usual height in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)
Volunteer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, rescues panicked dogs in Leland, North Carolina, that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)
Chilean police officers march with future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile. (Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters)
A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
A male deer barks in the early morning light during the breeding season in Richmond Park, west London. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
Source: Noble Research Institute
A McDonald's sign in Panama City Beach, Florida, is damaged by Hurricane Michael. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. (Mohamad Torokman/Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold hands after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Compiegne, France. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool/Reuters)
A migrant family — part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States — runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)