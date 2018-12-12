Rescuers in West Virginia are racing to find 3 people who have been missing inside an abandoned coal mine for 4 days

news

The search for three people lost in an abandoned West Virginia mine intensified on Wednesday.

Cody Beverly, 21; Kayla Williams, 25; and Erica Treadway, 31; have been missing since Saturday.

NBC News reports that people in the economically depressed region will sometimes sneak into abandoned mines to steal valuable copper wire.

Cody Beverly, 21; Kayla Williams, 25; and Erica Treadway, 31; were first reported missing on Saturday, when an ATV they had been riding was spotted outside an entrance to the Rock House Powellton Mine near Clear Creek.

On Monday, a fourth friend, 43-year-old Eddie Williams, made it out of the mine and has been helping search and rescue crews locate the group, who he said were alive when he last saw them.

The group entered the mine, which has been closed for the past two years, illegally, but authorities have not arrested Williams. But they said there will be a criminal investigation at some point.

Teams searched the mine overnight Tuesday, but had to call off the search that morning when they ran out of oxygen. They spent yesterday pumping water out of an alternate entrance and filling the cavern with oxygen to support a new search mission.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice drove to Whitesville Monday night to meet with the families of the missing and the search and rescue teams.

"Usually these things end up not very good, so we've still got some heavy lifting to get to some good outcome here, but we've got some good signs too," he said, according to CBS News. "Let's just cling to that and hope and pray it works out."