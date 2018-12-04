Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Report says Lagos, Nigeria is one of worst places to live in

Lifestyle New report shows that Lagos, Nigeria is one of the worst places to live in the world

The megacity has been ranked as the city with the worst quality of living in 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Report says Lagos, Nigeria is one of worst places to live in play

Despite having the fastest growing economy in Africa,  the living condition in Lagos fall below acceptable international standard

(Jumia Travel)

A new report shows that Lagos, Nigeria is one of the worst places to live in the world.

According to Mercer, the largest human resources consulting firm in the world, the megacity has the worst quality of living in 2018.

In the annual ranking, Lagos ranked low, coming at 212 on the list while Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius in East Africa is the highest ranking African city for quality of living (83).

The second African city on the list is Durban (89), followed by Cape Town (94) and Johannesburg (95), all from South Africa.

Africa also fared poorly on the list in 2017 play

Africa also fared poorly on the list in 2017

(mercer)

 

Even lower than Lagos is N’Djamena (226), Khartoum (227) and Bangui (230) as a result of persistent political instability, poverty, extreme climates and lack of appropriate infrastructure investments.

Meanwhile, Vienna, the Capital of Austria has been ranked as the best place to live, followed by Zurich, Munich, Auckland, Vancouver, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt. This is due to certain factors like climate, disease and sanitation standards, ease of communications, and physical remoteness.

ALSO READ: Five African cities with better living conditions than Lagos

Why Lagos, Nigeria is one of the worst places to live in

The megacity has a population of over 21 million, which is a lot compared to the 1.868 million people living in Vienna, the place with the best quality of life for the 9th year running.

The over-congestion also explains why the state has a housing deficit, estimated at 2.5 million.

Lagos has over 21 million people play

Lagos has over 21 million people

(hemisgalerie)

 

According to Mr Abiola Anifowose, the Lagos state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, the population is a major problem for the city.

In his words, "This status is not only challenging to housing provision but exerts pressure on infrastructure in the state. This administration is repositioning strategies of delivering decent and affordable housing units to the citizens of Lagos.

With this number of people living in one place, combined with the housing deficit, traffic, it is totally understandable that it might not have the best life has to offer.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of...bullet
2 Lifestyle Britain follows in France's footsteps by agreeing to return...bullet
3 Lifestyle This company is making cheap condoms for Nigeria and other...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigerians on Twitter react to President Buhari's clone rumours
Lifestyle 10 ways Nigerians on Twitter reacted to President Buhari's clone rumours
Danica Patrick's advice to people who start their mornings off wrong is to be positive and get through what you need to do.
Lifestyle Danica Patrick has one piece advice for how to get back on track if you start your morning off on the wrong foot
Indian Accent
Lifestyle The 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world, according to travellers
Danica Patrick on stage at Business Insider's IGNITION conference Monday afternoon in NYC with chief tech correspondent, Julie Bort.
Lifestyle The one thing Danica Patrick says you need to do to be physically fit: 'Push yourself'
X
Advertisement