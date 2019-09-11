This comes after the 95-year-old former President was flown to a hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment.

His burial is expected to take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019, according to the Press Secretary in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe, George Charamba.

“His remains are expected on Wednesday afternoon (in Zimbabwe). The official funeral is scheduled for Saturday, his funeral will take place on Sunday,” he said.

But his final resting place remained a source of mystery amid a dispute between some family members and the government.

Meanwhile, Robert Mugabe’s body has been flown out of Singapore on Wednesday morning.

Police motorbikes escorted the white Mercedes hearse carrying Mugabe's body from Singapore Casket, a funeral parlour where he had been kept since his death.

A plane carrying the former leader and the visiting delegation departed shortly afterwards, his nephew Adam Molai told AFP.

"It just left now," he said by phone from the plane as it took off.