Five years after acquiring the rights to "Living in Bondage," Charles Okpaleke is now plotting a sequel to another classic Nollywood movie - "Rattle Snake."

The Nigerian film producer made the announcement on social media.

This news comes after he just bought the rights to “Glamour Girls” in 2019. It is officially the beginning of a sequel craze in Nollywood.

Months after buying the rights to “Glamour Girls,” Charles Okpaleke is set to remake another classic Nollywood blockbuster called "Rattle Snake."

The film producer and co-founder of Play Network Africa, shared the news, along with the release dates of both movies, online.

“Just secured the rights to the Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake," he wrote. "Thus, I've decided to take on only 2 Nollywood projects between now and Dec 2021. Rattle Snake: In Cinemas Nov/Dec 2020 Glamour Girls: In Cinemas Dec 2021."

This will be Okpaleke's third movie. His first, "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" made over N140 million within the first few weeks of its release in cinemas.

At over N150 million and counting, it is the highest-grossing Nollywood films of 2019.

What you need to know about "Rattle Snake"

This is a 1995 movie directed by the late Amaka Igwe and produced by Austin Awulonu. It tells the story of a young boy named Ahanna Okolo (Francis Duru), who gets into the life of crime as a result of unfortunate events in his childhood.

The movie features Nkem Owoh, Anne Njemanze, Ebele Uzochukwu, Bob Manuel, Okey Igwe, Julius Agwu, Ernest Obi, Ejike Metusaleh, Uche Odoputa, Okey Okoronkwo, Tony One week, Stella Damasus, Genevieve Nnaji and Chris Okotie.

Rattle Snake is still popular among Nollywood fans of the 90s

It is regarded as Nollywood's first attempt at making an action movie.