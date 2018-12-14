RANKED: The 54 best Netflix originals this year

INSIDER ranked Netflix originals that premiered in 2018 — both new series and new seasons — based on critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes.
Netflix has been releasing more and more originals each year, and 2018 was no exception.
From the premiere of shows, including "Elite" and the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," to the return of old favorites, like "BoJack Horseman" and "Jessica Jones," the streaming platform offered up shows for everyone.
Using critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, INSIDER ranked all the TV shows that debuted or dropped new seasons in 2018 shows on Netflix. When the critic ratings were the same, INSIDER used audience ratings to break the ties.
Here are the top Netflix shows of the year.
Critics rating: 12%
Critics consensus: "Broad stereotypes, clumsy social commentary, and a failed attempt at 'wokeness' make 'Insatiable' hard to swallow."
Critics rating: 27%
Critics consensus: "By deviating from its source material, '13 Reasons Why' can better explore its tenderly crafted characters; unfortunately, in the process, it loses track of what made the show so gripping in the first place."
Critics rating: 27%
Critics consensus: "They've made a huge mistake."
Critics rating: 40%
Critics consensus: N/A
Critics rating: 52%
Critics consensus: "Despite a pair of likable leads, 'The Good Cop's' reliance on procedural cliches sucks out much of the fun — though those looking for an easy watch may find comfort in its familiarity."
Critics rating: 56%
Critics consensus: "Better action scenes and tighter pacing elevate 'Iron 'Fist's' second season, but it remains a lesser light among MCU shows."
Critics rating: 63%
Critics consensus: "'Arrested Development' finds itself back in familiar form, recapturing much of the cast's chemistry and comedic brilliance — though it still doesn't quite live up to its own past."
Critics rating: 64%
Critics consensus: "'Disenchantment' showcases enough of Matt Groening's trademark humor to satisfy fans — although the show's overall familiarity and disappointing willingness to play it safe may not bode well for future seasons."
Critics rating: 65%
Critics consensus: "'Altered Carbon' leans hard into its cyberpunk roots, serving up an ambitiously pulpy viewing experience that often overwhelms, but never bores."
Critics rating: 69%
Critics consensus: "'Lost in Space's' production values are ambitious enough to attract sci-fi adventure fans, while the story's large heart adds an emotional anchor to all the deep space derring-do."
Critics rating: 71%
Critics consensus: "'House of Cards' folds slightly under the weight of its labyrinthian ending — thankfully Robin Wright's commanding performance is more than enough to keep it standing strong."
Critics rating: 71%
Critics consensus: "'Making a Murderer's' return may not yield closure for this maddening saga of crime and punishment, but the series' exploration of the U.S. justice system remains riveting."
Critics rating: 72%
Critics consensus: "Engaging and entertaining — if not particularly challenging — 'Ozark's' descent into darker waters is kept afloat by another superb turn from Laura Linney."
Critics rating: 72%
Critics consensus: "A flawed series that ticks off all the nostalgia boxes, 'Everything Sucks!' still manages to tug at the heartstrings."
Critics rating: 76%
Critics consensus: "Toni Collette creates comedy between the sheets in this unlikely sex-drama from acclaimed playwright Nick Payne for the BBC."
Critics rating: 77%
Critics consensus: "Pulpy and fun, 'Safe' boasts a superb cast — albeit with some questionable accents — who carry its soapy, mystery-laden drama just well enough to offer an entertaining diversion."
Critics rating: 77%
Critics consensus: "'Seven Seconds' is undermined by unlikable characters with somewhat predictable arcs, but its grim reflections of societal and racial division are brought to life by able performers and a fearless overall narrative."
Critics rating: 78%
Critics consensus: "Full of humor and heart, 'The Kominsky Method' paints a surprisingly poignant — if a little paint-by-numbers — portrait of life and aging, elevated by two top-notch performances by legends Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas."
Critics rating: 79%
Critics consensus: "'The Break With Michelle Wolf' has room for improvement, but this late-night show is a welcome break from the norm."
Critics rating: 80%
Critics consensus: "'Evil Genius' makes up for a lack of conviction and nuance with an intriguing sense of discovery and plenty of entertaining insanity."
Critics rating: 81%
Critics consensus: "'The Rain' starts out slow, but develops into a thrilling addition to the dystopia television genre."
Critics rating: 82%
Critics consensus: "Brutality and humor continue to mesh effectively in a season of 'Orange Is the New Black' that stands as a marked improvement from its predecessor, even if some arcs are more inspired than others."
Critics rating: 82%
Critics consensus: "'Maniac' enthralls with its dazzling visuals, adventurous narrative, and striking performances from both Emma Stone and Jonah Hill."
Critics rating: 83%
Critics consensus: "While 'Jessica Jones' is a slower burn with less focus than its inaugural season, its enticing new character arc more fully details the most charismatic Defender."
Critics rating: 83%
Critics consensus: "In its second season, "Marvel's Luke Cage" delivers a satisfyingly complex narrative and a solid ensemble cast led by Alfre Woodard's standout performance as the archvillainess Black Mariah."
Critics rating: 83%
Critics consensus: "'My Next Guest' may not be groundbreaking, but a more intimate setting provides ample room for intelligent, insightful interviews with interesting subjects that go beyond standard late-night conversations."
Critics rating: 85%
Critics consensus: "A sincere — if a little simple — supernatural love story, 'The Innocents'' moody meandering leaves a satisfying first impression."
Critics rating: 85%
Critics consensus: "Dangerous, thrilling, and highly addictive, 'Narcos: Mexico's' first season expertly expands the franchise by exploring new territory in the drug war's grim history and showcasing electric performances from Diego Luna and Micheal Peña."
Critics rating: 90%
Critics consensus: "Bewitchingly beautiful and wickedly macabre, 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' casts an intoxicating spell and provides a perfect showcase for Kiernan Shipka's magical talents."
Critics rating: 90%
Critics consensus: "Gorgeous, grim, and unexpected, 'Sacred Games' is saved from its procedural premise by its dense plotting and superb cast."
Critics rating: 91%
Critics consensus: "Earnest and endearing, 'Queer Eye's' tear-inducing reality wiles continue to challenge social norms — and, in its best moments, the Fab Five themselves."
Critics rating: 92%
Critics consensus: "'The Haunting of Hill House' is an effective ghost story whose steadily mounting anticipation is just as satisfying as its chilling payoff."
Critics rating: 95%
Critics consensus: "'Bodyguard' maintains a palpable tension throughout its pulpy proceedings to create an absorbing and addicting psychological thriller."
Critics rating: 95%
Critics consensus: "'Bobby Kennedy for President' crafts a poignant, nuanced view of a political process and a human being."
Critics rating: 95%
Critics consensus: "'Flint Town' dives deep into an essential subject matter with admirable objectivity while presenting candid — and hard-hitting — personal testimonials."
Critics rating: 95%
Critics consensus: "Charming, realistic, and focused on underrepresented communities, 'On My Block' is the respite from stylized teen dramas you didn't know you needed."
Critics rating: 96%
Critics consensus: "'The Man with No Fear' returns to top form with a third season that begins tediously slow but gradually generates comic book thrills, immeasurably helped by the welcome return of Vincent D'Onofrio's menacing Kingpin."
Critics rating: 97%
Critics consensus: "'Queer Eye' adapts for a different era without losing its style, charm, or sense of fun, proving that the show's formula remains just as sweetly addictive even after a change in location and a new group of hosts."
Critics rating: 97%
Critics consensus: "'BoJack Horseman' continues confidently down the thematic rabbit hole with a fresh and poignant season that's as devastating as it is hilarious."
Critics rating: 98%
Critics consensus: "'Wild Wild Country' succeeds as an intriguing examination of a forgotten piece of American history that must be seen to be believed."
Critics rating: 98%
Critics consensus: "Misanthropy and humor pair perfectly in this romantically nihilistic show that proves that falling in love can feel like 'The End of the F***ing World.'"
Critics rating: 98%
Critics consensus: "'American Vandal' trades one type of potty humor for another in an ambitious second season that manages to double down on the explicit gags while subtly addressing serious social issues."
Critics rating: 99%
Critics consensus: "Fearlessly led by its excellent ensemble, 'GLOW's' second season adds a new layer of drama without sacrificing its self-effacing, delightfully silly humor."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "'Dear White People's' endearing excellence returns, but with an added layer of emotional maturity that enhances the show's powerful, relevant meditations on race relations in America."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' ends with a final season that's as topical as it is cheerily irreverent."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "A joyous baking competition that celebrates those who try, 'Nailed It!'s' lack of pretension and incredibly funny host are a refreshing treat."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "'Ugly Delicious' injects new life into the food documentary by dispensing with culinary pretensions and celebrating a vibrant spectrum of dishes that are sure to whet audience appetites."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "'Patriot Act' stands apart from other like-minded comedy shows thanks to Hasan Minhaj's masterful blending of thought and feeling, catharsis and criticism."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: N/A
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "'Love' concludes with a moving final season that explores the work that goes into making a relationship succeed, allowing its central pair to surprise the audience, each other, and ultimately themselves."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "Informative as it is appalling, 'Dirty Money' exposes the single-mindedness of corporate greed."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "Poignantly repulsive, 'Big Mouth' continues to confront the awkwardness of adolescence with foul-mouthed glee and an added layer of maturity."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "Uniquely bleak for a Sanrio property, 'Aggretsuko' balances biting corporate satire with adorable characters and absurdist comedy to create a surprising, insightful addition to the world of animation."
Critics rating: 100%
Critics consensus: "'One Day at a Time' continues its ascent into classic sitcom territory without losing sight of its modern identity."