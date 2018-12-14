RANKED: The 54 best Netflix originals this year

news

INSIDER ranked Netflix originals based on critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes.

The ratings range from 12% to 100%.

INSIDER included both series and season debuts for the list.

"One Day at a Time," "Love," and the YA series, "Elite," ranked high on the list.

Netflix has been releasing more and more originals each year, and 2018 was no exception.

From the premiere of shows, including "Elite" and the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," to the return of old favorites, like "BoJack Horseman" and "Jessica Jones," the streaming platform offered up shows for everyone.

Using critics ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, INSIDER ranked all the TV shows that debuted or dropped new seasons in 2018 shows on Netflix. When the critic ratings were the same, INSIDER used audience ratings to break the ties.

Here are the top Netflix shows of the year.

54. "Insatiable" (season one)

Critics rating: 12%

Critics consensus: "Broad stereotypes, clumsy social commentary, and a failed attempt at 'wokeness' make 'Insatiable' hard to swallow."

53. "13 Reasons Why" (season two)

Critics rating: 27%

Critics consensus: "By deviating from its source material, '13 Reasons Why' can better explore its tenderly crafted characters; unfortunately, in the process, it loses track of what made the show so gripping in the first place."

52. "Arrested Development" (season four, remix)

Critics rating: 27%

Critics consensus: "They've made a huge mistake."

51. "Norm Macdonald Has a Show" (season one)

Critics rating: 40%

Critics consensus: N/A

50. "The Good Cop" (season one)

Critics rating: 52%

Critics consensus: "Despite a pair of likable leads, 'The Good Cop's' reliance on procedural cliches sucks out much of the fun — though those looking for an easy watch may find comfort in its familiarity."

49. "Iron Fist" (season two)

Critics rating: 56%

Critics consensus: "Better action scenes and tighter pacing elevate 'Iron 'Fist's' second season, but it remains a lesser light among MCU shows."

48. "Arrested Development" (season five)

Critics rating: 63%

Critics consensus: "'Arrested Development' finds itself back in familiar form, recapturing much of the cast's chemistry and comedic brilliance — though it still doesn't quite live up to its own past."

47. "Disenchantment" (season one)

Critics rating: 64%

Critics consensus: "'Disenchantment' showcases enough of Matt Groening's trademark humor to satisfy fans — although the show's overall familiarity and disappointing willingness to play it safe may not bode well for future seasons."

46. "Altered Carbon" (season one)

Critics rating: 65%

Critics consensus: "'Altered Carbon' leans hard into its cyberpunk roots, serving up an ambitiously pulpy viewing experience that often overwhelms, but never bores."

45. "Lost In Space" (season one)

Critics rating: 69%

Critics consensus: "'Lost in Space's' production values are ambitious enough to attract sci-fi adventure fans, while the story's large heart adds an emotional anchor to all the deep space derring-do."

44. "House of Cards" (season six)

Critics rating: 71%

Critics consensus: "'House of Cards' folds slightly under the weight of its labyrinthian ending — thankfully Robin Wright's commanding performance is more than enough to keep it standing strong."

43. "Making a Murderer" (part two)

Critics rating: 71%

Critics consensus: "'Making a Murderer's' return may not yield closure for this maddening saga of crime and punishment, but the series' exploration of the U.S. justice system remains riveting."

42. "Ozark" (season two)

Critics rating: 72%

Critics consensus: "Engaging and entertaining — if not particularly challenging — 'Ozark's' descent into darker waters is kept afloat by another superb turn from Laura Linney."

41. "Everything Sucks!" (season one)

Critics rating: 72%

Critics consensus: "A flawed series that ticks off all the nostalgia boxes, 'Everything Sucks!' still manages to tug at the heartstrings."

40. "Wanderlust" (season one)

Critics rating: 76%

Critics consensus: "Toni Collette creates comedy between the sheets in this unlikely sex-drama from acclaimed playwright Nick Payne for the BBC."

39. "Safe" (season one)

Critics rating: 77%

Critics consensus: "Pulpy and fun, 'Safe' boasts a superb cast — albeit with some questionable accents — who carry its soapy, mystery-laden drama just well enough to offer an entertaining diversion."

38. "Seven Seconds" (season one)

Critics rating: 77%

Critics consensus: "'Seven Seconds' is undermined by unlikable characters with somewhat predictable arcs, but its grim reflections of societal and racial division are brought to life by able performers and a fearless overall narrative."

37. "The Kominsky Method" (season one)

Critics rating: 78%

Critics consensus: "Full of humor and heart, 'The Kominsky Method' paints a surprisingly poignant — if a little paint-by-numbers — portrait of life and aging, elevated by two top-notch performances by legends Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas."

36. "The Break With Michelle Wolf" (season one)

Critics rating: 79%

Critics consensus: "'The Break With Michelle Wolf' has room for improvement, but this late-night show is a welcome break from the norm."

35. "Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist" (season one)

Critics rating: 80%

Critics consensus: "'Evil Genius' makes up for a lack of conviction and nuance with an intriguing sense of discovery and plenty of entertaining insanity."

34. "The Rain" (season one)

Critics rating: 81%

Critics consensus: "'The Rain' starts out slow, but develops into a thrilling addition to the dystopia television genre."

33. "Orange Is the New Black" (season six)

Critics rating: 82%

Critics consensus: "Brutality and humor continue to mesh effectively in a season of 'Orange Is the New Black' that stands as a marked improvement from its predecessor, even if some arcs are more inspired than others."

32. "Maniac" (season one)

Critics rating: 82%

Critics consensus: "'Maniac' enthralls with its dazzling visuals, adventurous narrative, and striking performances from both Emma Stone and Jonah Hill."

31. "Jessica Jones" (season two)

Critics rating: 83%

Critics consensus: "While 'Jessica Jones' is a slower burn with less focus than its inaugural season, its enticing new character arc more fully details the most charismatic Defender."

30. "Luke Cage" (season two)

Critics rating: 83%

Critics consensus: "In its second season, "Marvel's Luke Cage" delivers a satisfyingly complex narrative and a solid ensemble cast led by Alfre Woodard's standout performance as the archvillainess Black Mariah."

29. "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" (season one)

Critics rating: 83%

Critics consensus: "'My Next Guest' may not be groundbreaking, but a more intimate setting provides ample room for intelligent, insightful interviews with interesting subjects that go beyond standard late-night conversations."

28. "The Innocents" (season one)

Critics rating: 85%

Critics consensus: "A sincere — if a little simple — supernatural love story, 'The Innocents'' moody meandering leaves a satisfying first impression."

27. "Narcos: Mexico" (season one)

Critics rating: 85%

Critics consensus: "Dangerous, thrilling, and highly addictive, 'Narcos: Mexico's' first season expertly expands the franchise by exploring new territory in the drug war's grim history and showcasing electric performances from Diego Luna and Micheal Peña."

26. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (season one)

Critics rating: 90%

Critics consensus: "Bewitchingly beautiful and wickedly macabre, 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' casts an intoxicating spell and provides a perfect showcase for Kiernan Shipka's magical talents."

25. "Sacred Games" (season one)

Critics rating: 90%

Critics consensus: "Gorgeous, grim, and unexpected, 'Sacred Games' is saved from its procedural premise by its dense plotting and superb cast."

24. "Queer Eye" (season two)

Critics rating: 91%

Critics consensus: "Earnest and endearing, 'Queer Eye's' tear-inducing reality wiles continue to challenge social norms — and, in its best moments, the Fab Five themselves."

23. "The Haunting of Hill House" (season one)

Critics rating: 92%

Critics consensus: "'The Haunting of Hill House' is an effective ghost story whose steadily mounting anticipation is just as satisfying as its chilling payoff."

22. "Bodyguard" (season one)

Critics rating: 95%

Critics consensus: "'Bodyguard' maintains a palpable tension throughout its pulpy proceedings to create an absorbing and addicting psychological thriller."

21. "Bobby Kennedy for President" (season one)

Critics rating: 95%

Critics consensus: "'Bobby Kennedy for President' crafts a poignant, nuanced view of a political process and a human being."

20. "Flint Town" (season one)

Critics rating: 95%

Critics consensus: "'Flint Town' dives deep into an essential subject matter with admirable objectivity while presenting candid — and hard-hitting — personal testimonials."

19. "On My Block" (season one)

Critics rating: 95%

Critics consensus: "Charming, realistic, and focused on underrepresented communities, 'On My Block' is the respite from stylized teen dramas you didn't know you needed."

18. "Daredevil" (season three)

Critics rating: 96%

Critics consensus: "'The Man with No Fear' returns to top form with a third season that begins tediously slow but gradually generates comic book thrills, immeasurably helped by the welcome return of Vincent D'Onofrio's menacing Kingpin."

17. "Queer Eye" (season one)

Critics rating: 97%

Critics consensus: "'Queer Eye' adapts for a different era without losing its style, charm, or sense of fun, proving that the show's formula remains just as sweetly addictive even after a change in location and a new group of hosts."

16. "BoJack Horseman" (season five)

Critics rating: 97%

Critics consensus: "'BoJack Horseman' continues confidently down the thematic rabbit hole with a fresh and poignant season that's as devastating as it is hilarious."

15. "Wild Wild Country" (season one)

Critics rating: 98%

Critics consensus: "'Wild Wild Country' succeeds as an intriguing examination of a forgotten piece of American history that must be seen to be believed."

14. "The End of the F***ing World" (season one)

Critics rating: 98%

Critics consensus: "Misanthropy and humor pair perfectly in this romantically nihilistic show that proves that falling in love can feel like 'The End of the F***ing World.'"

13. "American Vandal" (season two)

Critics rating: 98%

Critics consensus: "'American Vandal' trades one type of potty humor for another in an ambitious second season that manages to double down on the explicit gags while subtly addressing serious social issues."

12. "Glow" (season two)

Critics rating: 99%

Critics consensus: "Fearlessly led by its excellent ensemble, 'GLOW's' second season adds a new layer of drama without sacrificing its self-effacing, delightfully silly humor."

11. "Dear White People" (season two)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "'Dear White People's' endearing excellence returns, but with an added layer of emotional maturity that enhances the show's powerful, relevant meditations on race relations in America."

10. "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (season four)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' ends with a final season that's as topical as it is cheerily irreverent."

9. "Nailed It!" (season one)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "A joyous baking competition that celebrates those who try, 'Nailed It!'s' lack of pretension and incredibly funny host are a refreshing treat."

8. "Ugly Delicious" (season one)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "'Ugly Delicious' injects new life into the food documentary by dispensing with culinary pretensions and celebrating a vibrant spectrum of dishes that are sure to whet audience appetites."

7. "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" (season one)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "'Patriot Act' stands apart from other like-minded comedy shows thanks to Hasan Minhaj's masterful blending of thought and feeling, catharsis and criticism."

6. "Elite" (season one)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: N/A

5. "Love" (season three)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "'Love' concludes with a moving final season that explores the work that goes into making a relationship succeed, allowing its central pair to surprise the audience, each other, and ultimately themselves."

4. "Dirty Money" (season one)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "Informative as it is appalling, 'Dirty Money' exposes the single-mindedness of corporate greed."

3. "Big Mouth" (season two)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "Poignantly repulsive, 'Big Mouth' continues to confront the awkwardness of adolescence with foul-mouthed glee and an added layer of maturity."

2. "Aggretsuko" (season one)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "Uniquely bleak for a Sanrio property, 'Aggretsuko' balances biting corporate satire with adorable characters and absurdist comedy to create a surprising, insightful addition to the world of animation."

1. "One Day at a Time" (season two)

Critics rating: 100%

Critics consensus: "'One Day at a Time' continues its ascent into classic sitcom territory without losing sight of its modern identity."