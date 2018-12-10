'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown says he's happy with the salary increase the Fab Five received for their hit Netflix show

news

Karamo Brown recently told INSIDER that he and his "Queer Eye" co-stars are "happy and satisfied" after salary renegotiations for season three.

Each member of the Fab Five was reportedly only paid $7,500 per episode for the first two seasons of the hit Netflix show, according to Variety.

"When you're coming into any brand new show — especially when it's a reboot of a reality show — of course, they're always going to be unsure of how it's going to perform," Brown said. "So I will say that we all feel like the process has been exactly what it should've been.”

Karamo Brown revealed to INSIDER that he and his "Queer Eye" co-stars are "happy and satisfied" after salary renegotiations.

After the first season of the makeover show debuted on Netflix in February, "Queer Eye" was an instant hit — and many fans expressed shock when a Variety report revealed that each member of the Fab Five was only paid $7,500 per episode for the first two seasons (which were filmed conjointly and later divided).

For the upcoming season, Brown said the Fab Five didn't need to play "hardball" because they understood the pay scale and felt supported moving forward.

"When you're coming into any brand new show — especially when it's a reboot of a reality show — of course, they're always going to be unsure of how it's going to perform," he said for the series, which is based on the 2003 Bravo reality series, "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

"But they have been so fair about making sure that we have been happy and supported going into season three — and hopefully we have a lot more [seasons]," Brown continued. "So I will say that we all feel like the process has been exactly what it should've been.”

Brown also confirmed that each member of the Fab Five gets paid exactly the same, a fact previously revealed by grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness.

"[Insisting we all get paid the same] didn't add to our personal relationships because we were all already close as friends, but it added to the trust we have because we know that we're supporting each other in business, just like we do in life," Brown told INSIDER while promoting his new partnership with Ford. "And that's really a comforting feeling."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

Brown said that season three will be the "best yet," thanks to the Fab Five's strengthened bond and increased confidence in their own skills.

The show's culture expert teased plenty of "surprises" and "emotional moments" on the upcoming season, including an episode featuring the show's first lesbian.

"We only had one woman in seasons one and two combined. And for us, we were like, 'Women need to be seen.' It's not 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy' anymore. So we were like, 'Where's our lesbian sisters?' The same way we advocated for our trans brother," he said, referring to Skyler Jay from season two.

"There are other surprises you'll see in season three when we advocate for people to be seen, which we're really proud of," Brown said.

