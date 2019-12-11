Netflix has released the first teaser for “Queen Sono”, its first script-to-screen original series from Africa.

It shows South African actress Pearl Thusi as the lead of the spy-thriller series.

The teaser also announces the premiere date for the highly anticipated show.

The 1-minute long teaser does not show much except for the lead Pearl Thusi taking a slow, dramatic to her throne.

It also announces that the six-part series will be available for streaming on February 28, 2020, to 190 countries across the world.

According to Netflix's Vice President of International Originals Erik Barmack, Thusi's role in the upcoming series is groundbreaking.

"Taking talent like this and telling stories to the rest of the world puts Pearl in the same category as other strong female characters like Claire Underwood in "House of Cards" and Jessica Jones," he stated.

Who is Queen Sono?

Created by South African comedian, actor and director Kagiso Lediga, "Queen Sono" sees Thusi playing the role of a highly trained yet unconventional spy.

The official synopsis of the show reads: "After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grows up to become a kick-ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa."

"During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother's death, sparking her own truth-finding mission."

It was shot in 37 different locations across the continent including South Africa, Kenya, Zanzibar and Lagos state.

The show has an all-African cast and crew that includes Vuyo Dabula, Enhle Mbali, Loyiso Madinga, Abigail Kubeka and Khathu Ramabulana.

See the first look images of “Queen Sono” here.