Queen Letizia ditched her designer wardrobe for a $119 dress from ASOS

Queen Letizia paired her relatively affordable floral midi dress with a pink wool coat by Carolina Herrera.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Queen Letizia switched up her royal style. play

Queen Letizia switched up her royal style.

(Carlos Alvarez /GettyImages)

  • Queen Letizia of Spain wore a $119 blush pink midi dress by ASOS to a welcoming ceremony for President Xi Jinping of China and First Lady Peng Liyuan on Wednesday.
  • The floral dress is one of her most affordable looks.
  • She previously wore a relatively affordable top by Zara in October.

Like most royals, Queen Letizia of Spain can often be found wearing designer duds from labels such as Armani and Prada. She is also known to wear relatively more affordable brands from time to time. Her latest pick from ASOS is one of her most accessible looks yet.

On Wednesday, Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI of Spain attended a welcome ceremony for President Xi Jinping of China and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the royal palace in Madrid.

Letizia wore a $119 dress by British clothing brand ASOS for the occasion.

Letizia opted for a dress by ASOS. play

Letizia opted for a dress by ASOS.

(Splash News)

The blush pink midi dress has long sleeves and an embroidered floral and bird design.

For a royal twist on the look, Letizia opted for a matching pink coat by one of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's go-to designers, Carolina Herrera. A pair of pale pink pumps completed the look.

Read more: The definitive ranking of Kate Middleton's winter coats

She paired the dress with a Carolina Herrera coat. play

She paired the dress with a Carolina Herrera coat.

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Letizia has opted for more relatively affordable fashion. She previously wore a $39.90 gray plaid top by Zara during the Princess of Asturias Awards in October. She paired the sleeveless blouse with black trousers and $960 black pumps by Prada.

Letizia has also worn pieces from Zara. play

Letizia has also worn pieces from Zara.

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Letizia seems to share Middleton and Markle's knack for mixing designer threads with more affordable options.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

