Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress included 9 hidden messages

On December 1, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a Christian wedding ceremony in India.

On Tuesday, People magazine published details about their wedding, including Chopra’s dress, which included nine hidden messages to honor her family and values.

Chopra’s dress, which was designed by Ralph Lauren, also featured more than two million mother of pearl sequins and a 75-foot veil.

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in two ceremonies, one that honored Chopra’s home country of India and another Christian ceremony the next day. And now the couple is opening up about the festivities in an interview with People magazine, where Chopra has revealed that her wedding dress included nine different hidden messages, all of which represented important people or moments in her life.

Not only did Chopra’s dress include a piece of the wedding dress that Jonas' mom, Denise, wore when she married his father, but it also included embroidered messages as well. Her parents' names, their December 1 wedding date, and Jonas’ full name (Nicholas Jerry Jonas) all made the cut.

The bride also included a few words and terms that are important to her, including "love," "hope," "compassion," "family," and "love," and the Hindi phrase "Om Nivah Shivay," which means "admiration to Lord Shiva."

Jonas’ suit also included a piece of Chopra’s wedding dress and the words "My Jaan," which mean "my life."

According to the magazine, Chopra's Ralph Lauren dress was embroidered with 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins, and she accessorized with a very impressive 75-foot veil, which required five attendants to carry it as she walked down the aisle.

Jonas and Chopra officially confirmed their engagement in August, just three months after taking their relationship public. On Tuesday, they marked their wedding by sharing the first photos.

