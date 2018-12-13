Pulse.ng logo
Priyanka Chopra wore a sparkly embroidered lehenga to the lavish wedding of the daughter of India's richest man

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore glamorous outfits at the lavish, star-studded wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai, India.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled at the star-studded event. play

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled at the star-studded event.

(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

  • On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the lavish wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai, India.
  • As Vogue India reported, Chopra wore a long-sleeved, pale peach choli and matching lehenga to the star-studded event.
  • Isha's father, Mukesh Ambani, is the chairman of Reliance Industires and the richest man in India, according to Forbes.
  • According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the planning of Isha's wedding estimated the cost to be about $100 million.
  • But a person close to the Ambani family said the wedding did not cost more than $15 million, Bloomberg reported.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked glamorous as ever at the lavish wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.

While Jonas opted for a classic black tuxedo, Chopra donned a long-sleeved, pale peach choli and matching lehenga — a traditional fitted blouse and full, ankle-length skirt, respectively.

Designed by Indian couture label Jade by Monica and Karishma, the actress' top and skirt were covered in intricate silver threadwork and sparkly beads, as Vogue India's Rujuta Vaidya reported.

Chopra accessorized the embroidered look with a diamond bindi and bangles. play

Chopra accessorized the embroidered look with a diamond bindi and bangles.

(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Chopra dazzled in a similarly eye-catching ensemble to her and Jonas' wedding reception at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, India, on December 4.

The actress wore a silver lehenga and matching choli under an embellished, floor-length shawl, one of her many stunning bridal looks.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra wore a silver lehenga covered in sequins for her wedding reception with Nick Jonas

Chopra and Jonas celebrated their nuptials at the Taj Palace on December 4. play

Chopra and Jonas celebrated their nuptials at the Taj Palace on December 4.

(Alta Qadri/AP)

Chopra and Jonas were among numerous stars, politicians, and world leaders invited to Isha and Piramal's high-profile wedding on Wednesday.

The extravagant event was held at a 27-story palace called Antilia, the private residence of Isha's father, Mukesh Ambani, who, according to Forbes, is the richest man in India with an estimated net worth of $47.3 billion as of October 3.

Home to Mukesh Ambani, Antilia is one of the world's most expensive homes. play

Home to Mukesh Ambani, Antilia is one of the world's most expensive homes.

(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Mukesh is the current chairman of Reliance Industires, an Indian conglomerate that owns businesses that engage in oil and gas production, petroleum refining, textiles marketing, retail, telecommunications, and more.

According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the planning of Isha's wedding estimated the cost to be about $100 million. But a person close to the Ambani family said the wedding did not cost more than $15 million, Bloomberg reported.



