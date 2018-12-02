Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her epic pre-wedding song and dance party with Nick Jonas and family

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the attendees at the grand celebration celebrating Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding festivities Friday night.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were married on Saturday in India. Before the nuptials, the two held a lot of pre-wedding festivities, which started on November 26 with a welcome dinner in Mumbai.
The three-day wedding consisted of two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, a traditional Mehendi and an extravagant Sangeet, a traditional musical celebration which brings together families of the bride and groom.
Chopra shared photos from Friday's event on Instagram, which consisted of musical and dance performances by family, including Joe Jonas and Chopra herself.
A sangeet is typically hosted by the bride's family with members of the groom's family invited. It's a way for the two families to bond and become one. According to The Knot, the celebration offers a chance for family members to get to know each other before the big day. In the past, a traditional sangeet could have lasted for days on end.
Nick Jonas had his three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, by his side at the ceremony to celebrate the big day with him.
"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Chopra wrote on Instagram of the night. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual..and to see what each side had put together."
On Saturday, the two were married in one of two ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India. Both Chopra and Nick Jonas wore custom designs by Ralph Lauren in a Christian ceremony.
The fashion designer has never designed wedding gowns for anyone outside his family, but he made an exception in this case. Lauren brought the two together when he invited both as guests to the 2017 Met Gala. The two started dating about a year later.
A second, traditional Hindi wedding ceremony will take place Sunday.
