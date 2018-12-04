Priyanka Chopra describes the moment at her wedding when she realized marrying Nick Jonas was 'the best decision of my life'

news

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married during two ceremonies that took place in India on Saturday and Sunday.

Jonas added that "it was highly emotional" and "truly magical."

"I could not hold it in," Chopra told People. "I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

The stars had two ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India — a Western service for Jonas' faith and a Hindu one for Chopra. The "Quantico" star, who wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown during the Christian ceremony on Saturday, added that the event caused tears.



"The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me," Jonas told People. "You think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

Chopra added: "Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

After the Western ceremony, the pair had a Hindu wedding on Sunday where Chopra wore a red outfit that was custom-made by an Indian designer named Sabyasach.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Chopra said. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."



Since exchanging vows, Chopra and Jonas have posted plenty of photos on social media. Jonas called the wedding "the happiest day of my life" and said that it "was truly magical."

The couple also shared a video from the Western ceremony, showing Chopra walking down the aisle with her mother, wearing a 75-foot-long veil.

