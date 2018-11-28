Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at a prayer ceremony ahead of the wedding — here's a complete timeline of their relationship

news

News of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship came as an initial shock to their fans. But, eventually, people came around to the idea of two beautiful humans being romantically linked — and now they're engaged, which Chopra officially confirmed via Instagram in August.

As the two prepare for their impending nuptials, cout the complete (albeit somewhat brief) timeline of their relationship below.

May 1, 2017: Chopra and Jonas attended the Met Gala together.

Jonas and Chopra made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala — before they were officially a couple. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra said that she and Jonas were both wearing Ralph Lauren to the Met Gala, so they decided to attend the event together.

Chopra described the night as "fun," but didn't reveal much of anything else.

May 25-18 2018: Jonas and Chopra seemed to spend all of Memorial Day Weekend together.

Most people learned of Jonas and Chopra's (alleged) relationship almost a full year after their first public appearance together. The couple was spotted attending a Dodgers game together in LA over Memorial Day weekend.

They also cozied up to one another under a blanket on a boat, which is generally understood to be standard couple behavior.

June 3, 2018: Jonas left a flirty comment on Chopra's Instagram.

In early June, Chopra posted a photo to Instagram that showed her eating at In-N-Out Burger with her friends (which is relatable) while apparently also at least one item of Chanel clothing (which is not as relatable).

The photo was captioned, "Burgers and Chanel...my favourite combo with my fav girls."

Jonas felt so moved by Chopra's photo that he left a comment that read, "That smile," paired with a heart emoji. The single comment racked up over 32,000 likes and 2,656 replies, in which fans debated amongst themselves as to whether or not the comment offered verifiable proof that Jonas and Chopra were, in fact, dating.

June 6, 2018: Chopra left a flirty comment on Jonas' Instagram.

Three days after commenting on Priyanka Chopra's In-N-Out photo, Nick Jonas met a koala bear in the Sydney zoo (or, at least, posted a video of him meeting a koala bear in the Sydney zoo). Many of his fans commented on the objective adorable quality of the koala (and Jonas himself), and Chopra took note. On the video, she commented, "Who is cuter? Lol."

Fans, again, took this as a sign that a romantic relationship between Jonas and Chopra was well underway.

June 9, 2018: Jonas reportedly brought Chopra to his cousin's wedding.

On June 9, Jonas and Chopra were spotted together in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for Jonas' cousin's wedding.

This move appeared to indicate that their relationship was already serious; Chopra must have met at least two out of the three other Jonas brothers (Kevin and the "Bonus Jonas," Franklin), both of whom also seemed to be at the wedding.

June 22, 2018: Jonas put Chopra on his Instagram story — with the heart-eyes emoji.

On the evening of June 22, Jonas more or less confirmed his relationship with Chopra when he posted a video of her to his Instagram story.

In the video, Chopra laughed at something while walking across a darkened balcony, which Jonas captioned "Her" alongside a heart-eyes emoji. According to E! News, the video was captured on a couples' trip to Mumbai where Jonas met Chopra's mother.

June 27, 2018: Chopra featured Jonas on her Instagram story.

Not to be outdone, Chopra posted her own photo of Jonas to her Instagram story. The photo shows Jonas and another man (who some outlets have identified as Chopra's brother) standing on a beach in Goa, a coastal region in Western India. She captioned it, "my favourite men."

Unsurprisingly, the couple's trip to India was seen seen by many as a sign that Jonas' and Chopra's relationship was progressing quickly.

"They're very happy," a source close to the couple told People at the time. "It's getting serious."

July 27, 2018: Jonas and Chopra reportedly got engaged.

In late July, People reported that Chopra and Jonas were engaged. A source told the publication that Jonas rented out a Tiffany's store in New York City to select the engagement ring.

"[Jonas'] friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her," a source told People.

August 14, 2018: Chopra's engagement ring made its Instagram debut

Upon arriving in India on August 6, Chopra apparently slid a diamond off her left finger when she saw the paparazzi. But on August 14, Chopra's friend and fellow Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon blew her cover by posting two separate photos with the ring in clear view.

A ring expert from RareCarat.com told ELLE that Jonas appears to have selected a three-carat cushion-cut diamond, likely worth more than $100,000.

This was a big trip for the couple, as a source also told People that Jonas would be meeting his fianceé's parents in India.

August 18, 2018: Chopra and Jonas confirmed the engagement via Instagram.

After keeping fans on their toes for months, Chopra and Jonas confirmed thier engagement in separate yet similar Instagram posts.

"Taken.. With all my heart and soul," Chopra wrote as a caption.

Jonas shared the the same photo, with the caption "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love." Later on, he also shared a series of photos documenting their engagement celebration in India

(Editor's Note: Click the arrows in the post to see all of the images.)

Chopra and Jonas were not the only ones happy to share the news. Sophie Turner welcomed Chopra into the family with a sweet Instagram. (Turner is engaged to Nick's brother, Joe.)

"Wow," Turner wrote. "First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law," Turner wrote. "I'm so excited to welcome you into the family [Priyanka Chopra]. I love you both."

Nick's brother Joe also congratulated the couple via Instagram, writing, "I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you."

September 7, 2018: The couple walked the red carpet together for the first time since getting engaged.

Chopra and Jonas attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week, looking very loved-up on the red carpet.

Septemer 21, 2018: They donned traditional Indian garments for a friend's engagement party.

According to ET Online, the couple attended an engagement ceremony for Bollywood stars Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Lake Como in Italy.

Designer Manish Malhotra posted and deleted a photo with the engaged couple, both stunting in traditional Indian attire. The photo has been re-shared by fan pages.

November 4, 2018: Chopra shared photos from her European bachelorette celebration.

The actress shared peeks at her "Bachelorette Vibes" while celebrating in Europe with close friends and future sister-in-law.

In one photo, the "Quantico" star was all smiles and showing off her Tiffany & Co. ring.

She also shared a snap taken in Amsterdam with her "squad."

In additional photos, Chopra donned a sash that says "Bride to Be," and a headpiece.

November 20, 2018: Chopra shared her wedding registry.

The 36-year-old bride-to-be assembled a dream Amazon registry with a myriad of items, from the affordable to the decadent, and the hyper-practical to the fun.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra put together a dream wedding registry that includes a $1,995 spin bike and a $23 dog collar

"I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon," the "Baywatch" actress wrote on Instagram. "They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!!! For wedding registry inspo, take a look at my guide."

November 22, 2018: The couple shared a moment of PDA to mark their arrival in India before their wedding.

Chopra took to social media to share a photo of herself reuniting with her fiancé.

In response, Jonas commented with a heart emoji and shared a photo from their Thanksgiving celebrations, writing, "What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones."

The couple reunites amidst reports that they were just days away from getting married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married in a lavish royal palace that's home to a 5-star hotel and has 347 rooms

According to a source who spoke to The Sun's Simon Boyle, Chopra and Jonas will host several events in India leading up to their wedding.

November 28, 2018: They attended a prayer ceremony in Mumbai.

The Delhi Times reported that Chopra and Jonas had kicked off their wedding festivities with a prayer ceremony known as a Puja.

The Mumbai Mirror also shared photos of the couple "go all desi" wearing traditional Indian garments.

Just one day earlier, Chopra had shared a photo with a large group of hers and Jonas' friends and family (wedding attendees?) in Mumbai.

Since their engagement announcement, neither Chopra nor Jonas has commented publicly on their impending nuptials. Representatives for Chopra and Jonas have not responded to INSIDER's requests for comment.

For more great stories, head to INSIDER's homepage.