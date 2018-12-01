Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos of their joyous pre-wedding celebration

Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos of their joyous pre-wedding celebration

The couple held the traditional Mehendi celebration on Friday ahead of their first wedding ceremony in India on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a pre-wedding celebration. play

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a pre-wedding celebration.

(Splash News)

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos of their pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram.
  • The photos show the couple's friends and family celebrating the traditional Mehendi ceremony on Friday.
  • Chopra and Jonas both wore elaborate designs by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on Saturday in the first of two ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India.

The ceremony was preceded by traditional Hindu pre-wedding celebrations on Friday, and the couple has shared a few photos from the festivities.

The photos taken by Harsha Bathija of Stories by Joseph Radhik Photography show the couple's friends and family gathering for the Mehendi ceremony. The pre-wedding celebration involves applying henna designs to the bride's hands and feet in preparation for the big day.

Their family and friends gathered for the traditional Mehendi celebration. play

Their family and friends gathered for the traditional Mehendi celebration.

(Splash News)

"An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi," Chopra wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner was in attendance. play

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner was in attendance.

(Splash News)

Chopra wore a multi-colored sherwani-style gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture, which featured layers of draped silk detailing for a flowing look.

Chopra wore a multi-colored ensemble. play

Chopra wore a multi-colored ensemble.

(Splash News)

Jonas was dressed in a light ensemble by the same designer, which featured elaborate threadwork embroidery.

Jonas wore an ensemble by the same designer. play

Jonas wore an ensemble by the same designer.

(Splash News)

The couple will complete their eventful weekend with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Everything you need to know about the yellow fever outbreak in...bullet
2 Lifestyle These are the 10 healthiest, happiest and most prosperous...bullet
3 Lifestyle Nora Roberts belittles Nigerian author, Tomi Adeyemi over...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Katie, 37
Lifestyle 10 people share what they argue about most in their relationships
Model Maggie Lane rocked a giant bow on the 2016 runway.
Lifestyle 33 wild looks models have worn on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala.
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just tied the knot in one of two lavish ceremonies in India
States in blue are majority-female and states in red are majority-male.
Lifestyle There are only 10 states in the US with more men than women
X
Advertisement