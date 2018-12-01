Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared photos of their joyous pre-wedding celebration

The couple held the traditional Mehendi celebration on Friday ahead of their first wedding ceremony in India on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on Saturday in the first of two ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in India.
The ceremony was preceded by traditional Hindu pre-wedding celebrations on Friday, and the couple has shared a few photos from the festivities.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
The photos taken by Harsha Bathija of Stories by Joseph Radhik Photography show the couple's friends and family gathering for the Mehendi ceremony. The pre-wedding celebration involves applying henna designs to the bride's hands and feet in preparation for the big day.
"An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi," Chopra wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."
Chopra wore a multi-colored sherwani-style gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture, which featured layers of draped silk detailing for a flowing look.
Jonas was dressed in a light ensemble by the same designer, which featured elaborate threadwork embroidery.
The couple will complete their eventful weekend with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday.
