Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married in a lavish royal palace that's home to a 5-star hotel and has 347 rooms

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married in a venue fit for royalty.

According to DNA India, the actress and singer are hosting several wedding ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

The couple's wedding celebrations will reportedly start on Thursday

Chopra and Jonas will begin their wedding festivities with a sangeet ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, a source told DNA India.

Jonas will reportedly "perform a few songs" at the sangeet, a pre-wedding tradition that celebrates the union of the couple's families and features dancing, singing, and music.

According to DNA India's source, Chopra will also attend a mehendi ceremony at the palace on Thursday, where she will have henna applied ahead of her nuptials.

"The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Chopra and Jonas will reportedly get married in two back-to-back ceremonies on Sunday

The couple will first exchange vows in a Christian wedding ceremony, according to DNA India's source. After that, the two will reportedly "change their outfits and get ready for" a Hindu wedding ceremony, the source said.

According to Entertainment Tonight's source, Jonas "understands how important it is to [Chopra] to stay true to her background and wants her to have the best wedding day."

Umaid Bhawan Palace is a popular venue for celebrity weddings

Built in 1943, Umaid Bhawan Palace still houses the former ruling family of Jodhpur.

The palace sits on 26 acres of land, is home to both a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms, making it one of the largest private residences in the world. According to Architectural Digest India, the palace is also a hot spot for celebrity nuptials.

Chopra and Jonas have not publicly confirmed any wedding details

The couple confirmed in August that they had gotten engaged after two months of dating — more than a year after fans first speculated the actress and singer were romantically linked after their appearance at the 2017 Met Gala.

Since their engagement announcement, neither Chopra nor Jonas has commented publicly on their upcoming wedding. Representatives for Chopra and Jonas did not immediately respond to INSIDER's requests for comment.

It's possible the actress has given fans a preview of what her wedding gown will look like

In the past two months, Chopra has donned three different feathered white outfits ahead of her wedding — a potential hint at her bridal style.

In late October, the star attended her bridal shower in New York City wearing a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.

Chopra then put a bridal spin on the "no pants" trend during her bachelorette party in the Netherlands.

On November 5, she posted several photos on Instagram of herself celebrating with friends in Amsterdam while wearing an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers.

In a few other photos from the trip, which Chopra shared on Instagram on November 6, the actress sported a long-sleeved white minidress from Georges Chakra's haute couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The nude illusion dress, which is covered in embellished white and silver swirls, comes with a sheer white robe that features feathered bell sleeves and a floor-length train, also covered in feathers.

Chopra accessorized the Georges Chakra dress with a white faux fur coat and white pointy-toe heels.

