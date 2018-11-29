Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting married in a lavish royal palace that's home to a 5-star hotel and has 347 rooms

news

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, according to Vogue.

Umaid Bhawan Palace sits on 26 acres of land, is home to both a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms.

The couple will tie the knot in two back-to-back ceremonies on Sunday , a source told DNA India.

According to Vogue, Chopra and Jonas will have a "tradiitonal Indian wedding" and a Christian service officiated by Jonas' father.

The couple will begin their wedding festivities with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies at the palace on Thursday, DNA India's source said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get married in a venue fit for royalty.

According to Vogue's Abby Aguirre, who recently interviewed the couple about their relationship and wedding, Chopra and Jonas are hosting several wedding ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

Chopra and Jonas will have two wedding ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace

DNA India's source said the couple will tie the knot twice on Sunday — first in a "traditional Indian wedding" and then in a Christian service officiated by Jonas' father, Vogue reported.

According to Vogue, for the first ceremony, Jonas will "dress like royalty" and ride in on a horse.

The singer "understands how important it is to [Chopra] to stay true to her background and wants her to have the best wedding day," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Read more: Here's a complete timeline of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship

The couple's pre-wedding celebrations will reportedly start on Thursday

Chopra and Jonas will begin their wedding festivities with a sangeet ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, a source told DNA India.

Jonas will reportedly "perform a few songs" at the sangeet, a pre-wedding tradition that celebrates the union of the couple's families and features dancing, singing, and music.

According to DNA India's source, Chopra will also attend a mehendi ceremony at the palace on Thursday, where she will have henna applied ahead of her nuptials.

"The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," Entertainment Tonight's source said.

"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra told Vogue.

Umaid Bhawan Palace is a popular venue for celebrity weddings

Built in 1943, Umaid Bhawan Palace still houses the former ruling family of Jodhpur.

The palace sits on 26 acres of land, is home to both a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms, making it one of the largest private residences in the world. According to Architectural Digest India, the palace is also a hot spot for celebrity nuptials.

It's possible Chopra has given fans a preview of what her wedding gown will look like

In the past two months, Chopra has donned three different feathered white outfits ahead of her wedding — a potential hint at her bridal style.

In late October, the star attended her bridal shower in New York City wearing a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.

Chopra then put a bridal spin on the "no pants" trend during her bachelorette party in the Netherlands.

On November 5, she posted several photos on Instagram of herself celebrating with friends in Amsterdam while wearing an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers.

In a few other photos from the trip, which Chopra shared on Instagram on November 6, the actress sported a long-sleeved white minidress from Georges Chakra's haute couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The nude illusion dress, which is covered in embellished white and silver swirls, comes with a sheer white robe that features feathered bell sleeves and a floor-length train, also covered in feathers.

Chopra accessorized the Georges Chakra dress with a white faux fur coat and white pointy-toe heels.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.