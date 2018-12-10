Porsche makes incredible cars — but some of its cupholders are almost useless

news

Porsche's sports cars are known for speed and handling.

They aren't known for cupholders.

I already knew this, having sampled a 911. Then I borrowed a Boxster.



A few years back, I borrowed a Porsche 911 Targa 4S, and I greatly enjoyed spending a weekend in what I consider to be the perfect car driving from the New Jersey suburbs to Lime Rock Park to watch the IMSA WeatherTech Northeast Grand Prix, in which Porsches were racing.

The 911 is a masterpiece of German automotive engineering: Introduced in 1963, it's been steadily improved for over 50 years. If you want a great sports car, you really need to look no further.

This simple truth is brought home whenever I spend any time with a 911. I like to call it my "drive for your life" car — if I had to drive to stay alive, not knowing what the threats would be, I'd take the 911 without hesitation.

But there's a place where five decades of German know-how really comes into play: the 911's cup-holders.

Before you read on, I should inform you that more recently I enjoyed a 911 sibling, the Boxster GTS. And again, I witnessed the kind of cupholders Porsche puts in sports cars. You can probably tell where I'm heading with this. Who cares about the cupholders? It's a Porsche, for Pete's sake!

