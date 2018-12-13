Police have killed the suspected Strasbourg shooting suspect, French officials say

news

French police have killed the Strasbourg shooting suspect, officials told media outlets.

The suspect was identified on Wednesday as 29-year-old Chérif Chekatt, a Strasbourg native.

Chekatt is believed to have opened fire on a local Christmas market, using a handgun and knife, and ultimately killing three people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Police said Chekatt was armed with a handgun and a knife when he opened fire on a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday. He allegedly yelled "Allahu akbar" — Arabic for "God is great" — and exchanged gunfire with security forces.

Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz said Wednesday that Chekatt was well-known to authorities before Tuesday's attack, and had racked up 27 convictions across France, Germany, and Switzerland for violent crimes and thefts.

"He had been incarcerated multiple times and was known to the prison administration for his radicalization and his proselytizing attitude," Heitz said, according to The New York Times.

French security services had also flagged Chekatt on the country's "Fiche S" or "S File" database, which lists some 20,000 people suspected of radicalization or posing a national-security risk.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had attempted to arrest Chekatt as part of an unrelated murder investigation, according to Laurent Nuñez, the secretary of state for France's interior ministry. Police even searched Chekatt's apartment and found a defensive grenade, a rifle, ammunition, and knives.

But Nuñez said Chekatt evaded arrest that morning, and went on to allegedly attack the Christmas market. Authorities have arrested four people associated with Chekatt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.