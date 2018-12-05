Police arrested a husband over a 1982 cold case murder after a podcast brought it back to prominence

news

Police arrested the husband from an unsolved Australian murder case, 36 years after his wife went missing.

The case has been brought to the public eye by " target="_blank"The Teacher's Pet" podcast, which describes the case as a "sordid story" and "probable murder."

The podcast has been downloaded more than 10 million times in total.

Dawson, now 70, will be charged with his wife's murder after he is extradited to Queensland, police said.

Officers in New South Wales, Australia, police told ABC that Chris Dawson, now 70, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the disappearance, which dates to 1982. According to ABC, he is expected to be charged with murder.

Dawson was the subject of the podcast "The Teacher's Pet". Although police did not specifically link the arrest to the podcast, they said that media reporting had contributed to their operation.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday where his bail request was denied by Judge Dennis Kinsella.

"The Teacher's Pet" podcast chronicles the mystery. It describes how she went missing from a beach in northern Sydney on January 9, 1982. Her body was never recovered.

It took Dawson six weeks to report her missing to police, a point of huge contention in the 15-episode podcast.

The podcast, which won a national award in November, has been documenting episode-by-episode the minute details of the chilling case, and has brought Dawson back into the public eye.

This is not the first time a true-crime show has reinvigorated a dormant case. The Emmy-winning show "Making a Murderer" documents the case of Steven Avery, a man who served 18 years in jail on a wrongful sexual assault and attempted murder conviction, only to be convicted again after he was freed.

"The Teacher's Pet" describes how Dawson told his 33-year-old wife's family that she needed time away when they asked him where she was.

In the meantime, Dawson's young female lover moved into his family home, where their two children also lived.

The podcast also questions the role of police in the case, which has been heavily criticized.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told ABC News that public media reports about the case had helped police obtain more witness statements.

Fuller said in September that police searched Lynette's former home and failed to find any "remains or items of interest," but that he hadn't given up hope of finding any, ABC said.

Dawson will be transported to Queensland from New South Wales to face murder charges, ABC said.