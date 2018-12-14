Pink responded to a fan who criticized her husband's parenting skills: 'Are you a perfect parent?'

news

Pink is defending her husband, professional off-road racer Carey Hart, after a fan accused him of having a "complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times" with the couple's two children.

The drama began after the singer posted a photo of her son, Jameson, with chocolate smeared on his face.

"Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you," Pink sarcastically captioned the image.

An Instagram user named sporty_mom5 commented on the photo and slammed Hart saying: "I love your music, your kids are beautiful, but your husband, I'm sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care," she wrote, "I know, hit your fave button. I'll miss your posts."

The remark didn't go unnoticed by Pink, who wrote a lengthy response to the fan.

"You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father," she began.

The 39-year-old continued: "How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S---, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?"

Pink went on to clap back at the Instagram user, saying: "These are bold statements from a social media spectator."

"You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this," she wrote. "God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f---ing stranger."

This isn't the first time Pink has defended her own parenting. The "What About Us" singer faced backlash when she was photographed on a beach with her husband and her kids after canceling a concert.

She slammed paparazzi and those who accused her of purposely ditching a show in order to relax and explained that she's had a break scheduled as a way for her to spend time with her children and put on "the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life."

Pink also said that she considers herself to be hardworking.

"You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of anyone in my entire life," she wrote at the time. "I have never f----- off while disrespecting hardworking people who spend money to come see me play."

