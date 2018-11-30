Photos show what life looks like in one of the darkest places on earth after residents built a system of mirrors to mimic the sun

news
Just two and a half hours west of Oslo in Norway lies an historic industrialized town called Rjukan. The town has a long history of agricultural innovation, but up until 2013, its residents spent half the year in the dark.
Rjukan sits in a valley running from east to west. Because of the towering heights of the flanking mountains, and the low placement of the sun in the winter, the town sits in a complete shadow all winter long.
That is until a century-old idea for a sun deflector was finally realized in February of 2013.
Rjukan is the business center of the Tinn municipality in Telemark, Norway.
The town center is surrounded by homes and flanked by mountains. (Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock.com)
It lies between two mountains in an east-west valley, alongside a number of rivers and lakes. Notice how the sun is shining, but Rjukan is in the shadow.
You can see how the sun is shining, but Rjukan is in the shaddow. (TheNorthern/Shutterstock.com)
Gaustatoppen — the mountain that serves as a backdrop for the town — is the highest mountain in Telemark. It sits more than 6,000 feet above sea level.
The peak in the distance is the backdrop for the town. (Erik/Flickr)
Because of the direction of the mountains and the height of the winter sun, Rjukan gets no direct sunlight for six months of the year, making it one of the darkest towns in the world.
In the early 1900s, entrepreneur Sam Eyde bought the Rjukanfossen waterfall in and built a hydroelectric power plant called Vemork, named for the town where it was located.
This landmarked the budding industrial significance of Rjukan. (Keystone/Stringer/Getty Images)
Source: BBC
Vemork lies just outside the town of Rjukan, which was built between 1905 and 1916 as town to house the workers employed at the power plant.
The Norsk Industriarbeidermuseum is the site of the hydroelectric power plant. You can also see the summit of Gaustatoppen on the right. (Google Maps)
The Norsk Hydro Company sparked the growth of the industrial agriculture industry in Norway.
The Norsk-Hydro Company power plant. (Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock)
Source: UNESCO
The construction of hydroelectric plant spurred industrial growth in the area. Some of these factories produced artificial fertilizer to meet the world's demand during an agricultural boom in the early 20th century, according to UNESCO.
The fertilizer was meant to meet the demand for agricultural production in the early 20th century, according to UNESCO. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Source: BBC and UNESCO
During World War II, Germany took advantage of the natural resources in the area and set up shop working on Hitler's nuclear program. The Vemork plant was being used to produce heavy water, which was exactly what the Germans needed to make a successful atomic bomb.
Heavy water was the key ingredient in the German atomic bomb research program, according to National Geographic. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
Source: National Geographic and VisitNorway.com
A group of Norwegians were able to penetrate the security around the plant and demolish the heavy water production room before the Germans could make an atomic bomb.
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attended the 75th anniversary of the heavy water sabotage operation in February. (NTB SCANPIX/Reuters)
Source: Smithsonian
Workers in Rjukan had access to housing and social institutions, all of which were within reach of the industrial sites.
Source: UNESCO
A network of railways ...
Pictured are the tracks at Mael station, which is part of the service on Lake Tinn. (Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock)
Source: UNESCO
... and ferries connects Rjukan to ports where the fertilizer was loaded.
Pictured is the MF Storegut railway ferry docked at Mael. (Dmitry Naumov/Shutterstock)
Source: UNESCO
In the summer it looks fairly easy to get around on the ground.
The roads are clear before the snow. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
In the winter, though, the snow definitely comes down hard.
It gets so cold that the grass freezes. And there's no sunlight to thaw it.
Factory managers were concerned about their staff not getting enough sun.
Industrial buildings like this one were shaded for roughly half the year. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
Source: BBC
Eyde had entertained the idea of installing mountaintop mirrors back in 1913 but he didn't have the technology to make the system a reality.
play
Source: The Guardian
Instead, his company Norsk Hydro financed the Krossobanen in 1928 — the first cable car built in Northern Europe. It was designed to take valley-dwellers up to the foot of Hardangervidda, Norway's largest national park, where they'd be able to feel the sun on their faces.
Instead, his company Norsk Hydro financed the Krossobanen in 1928 — the first cable car built in Northern Europe. It was designed to take valley-dwellers up to the foot of Hardangervidda, Norway's largest national park, where they'd be able to feel the sun on their faces. (Lu Mikhaylova/Shutterstock.com)
Source: USA Today and The Guardian
Then, in October 2013, the century-old idea came to fruition. The town constructed a system of mirrors to deflect the sunlight down into the community.
Then, in October 2013, the century-old idea came to fruition. The town constructed a system of mirrors to deflect the sunlight down into the community. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
Martin Andersen is the artist behind the mirrors. He works and lives in Rjukan with his family, and like many other locals, he grew tired of having to leave town to feel the sun. "We'd look up and see blue sky above, and the sun high on the mountain slopes, but the only way we could get to it was to go out of town. The brighter the day, the darker it was down here ..." he told The Guardian.
Martin Andersen (left) talks with Steinar Bergsland (right), Rjukan's mayor at the time. (Marte Christensen)
Source: The Guardian
The mechanism consists of three 183-square-foot mirrors, solar panels, and sensors called heliostats.
Each mirror is on a moving stand. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
Heliostats are powered by solar and wind energy. They track the sun and allow the mirrors to follow in the sun's path, deflecting sunlight as it moves throughout the day.
This breakdown shows how the mirrors bring sunlight down to a total area spanning 600 square meters from 450 meters above Rjukan's market square. You can see the shadow Mount Gaustatoppen casts on the valley from September to March.
Reuters shows the mechanics behind the mirrors. (Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The entire system cost $825,000 to build, and stands at around the same size as a two-car garage.
The panels each move individually. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
Source: Business Insider
The day the mirrors were installed was like a giant party. That ball of light in the top of the photo is not the sun peeking over the mountain — it's actually the work of the mirrors.
There was a lot of dancing involved. (Trond Stegarud/visitRjukan)
Locals came out to play volleyball ...
They had a sunny day celebration. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
... and people were laid out on chaise lounges snapping photos of the view.
Phones were at-the-ready to capture the excitement. (Trond Stegarud/visitRjukan)
And sunglasses and reflective discs were popular accessories.
The kids were sporting sunglasses while dancers wore CDs around their necks. (Trond Stegarud/visitRjukan)
A number of locals thought it was unnecessary to build the mirrors because the Krossobanen brought them high enough on the mountain to feel the sun.
The view from the drop off point when you take the Krossobanen up the mountain. (Kristin Kokkersvold/Flickr)
But many are now able to see the positive impact it had on tourism.
People gather to see the sun mirror. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
Some still denounce it as a gimmicky tourist attraction, though.
Some still denounce it as a gimmicky tourist attraction, though. (Ragnar Singsaas/Stringer)
Nils Eggerud, a since-retired Norsk Hydro employee, told The Guardian he thought the money could have been invested in more caretakers for Rjukan's elderly, improved school facilities, bike paths, or rural road resurfacing. He was also worried about the cost of upkeep.
This is the Tveito Primary School in Rjukan. (Bjoertvedt/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution-ShareAlike)
Source: The Guardian
Ultimately, he does appreciate seeing the sunlight up close and personal: "It does feel nice, standing here. And really, you just have to look at the people's faces."
Source: The Guardian
The mirrors do serve a purpose that's in everyone's best interest: They actually work to help fight seasonal depression during the winter.
You can find locals coming out to bask in the rays, even if only for a few minutes.
People who pass by the sunny spot lift their faces to feel it's warmth. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
Although it may seem like the system drenches the whole town center in light ...
A mass of people gathered for the reveal. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
... it really just reflects the light to one spot in the middle of town, so it's not a complete fix.
What looks like the sun rising is actually the mirrors reflecting light. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
Here you can really see its spotlight effect on the city.
People stop in the spot for a quick dose of Vitamin D. (Norsk Telegrambyra AS/Reuters)
Even though they don't feel the sun on their faces all the time, the people of Rjukan can still enjoy many of the same activities as those who do.
The landscape is suitable for a variety of activities. (Helgema/Shutterstock.com)
They ski ...
There are plenty of local routes to ski, especially during the winter. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
... snowshoe ...
... ice climb ...
There are numerous icy routes up the mountains, too. (grob831/Flickr)
... bike ...
The winding roads make for long rides. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
... hike ...
... participate in different water activities ...
... and visit or help out on vast farms.
Agriculture is a big part of life in Rjukan. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
The hike up Mount Gaustatoppen ascends more than 1,400 feet, according to Rjukan's tourism website.
The hike is part of the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Source: Visit Rjukan
As the municipality's main hub for business, the workforce — with employees ranging in age from 15 to 74 years old — was 2,669 people strong as of the fourth quarter in 2017.
Source: Statistics Norway
The number one occupation in the area is service and sales.
Source: Statistics Norway
Followed by "professionals," technicians, associate professionals, and armed forces. The streets are lined with local banks, schools, and storefronts.
Source: Statistics Norway
Although businesses and social infrastructures have been around since Rjukan's founding, the mirrors have brought light, sunshine, and Vitamin D down to the faces of it's working townspeopel.
Although businesses and social infrastructures have been around since Rjukan's founding, the mirrors have brought light, sunshine, and Vitamin D down to the faces of it's working townspeopel. (Sergey Kamshylin/Shutterstock.com)
Source: Statistics Norway