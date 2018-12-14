Photos of the exact moment 35 contestants found out they won Miss Universe

news

Miss Universe 2018 is currently underway in Thailand, with the finals taking place on December 17.

To celebrate, we've found hilarious yet heartwarming photos of these pageant stars finding out they've won the title of most beautiful woman in the universe.

Some cry, some scream, some are shocked — but all are equally amazing.



Miss Universe is arguably the biggest pageant on the planet — it's no wonder that the winners can be overcome with emotion once they win the crown for their country.

In honor of the 2018 Miss Universe pageant on December 17, we found some of the best reaction shots of contestants finding out they've won Miss Universe.

1961: Miss Germany, Marlene Schmidt

Schmidt is the first and only Miss Germany to win the crown.

1970: Miss Puerto Rico, Marisol Malaret

Malaret became a grandmother for the first time in May 2018.

1971: Miss Lebanon, Georgina Rizk

Rizk was the first woman from the Middle East to win Miss Universe.

1976: Miss Israel, Rina Messinger

Messinger stayed in the US for four years after her reign as Miss Universe ended.

1980: Miss USA, Shawn Weatherly

Weatherly went on to appear in the first season of "Baywatch."

1981: Miss Venezuela, Irene Sáez

Sáez went on to be elected governor of the Venezuelan state Nueva Esparta.

1983: Miss New Zealand, Lorraine Downes

Downes won the New Zealand version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006.

1985: Miss Puerto Rico, Deborah Carthy-Deu

Carthy-Deu went on to star in the telenovela "El Cisne Blanco," or "The White Swan," in English.

1987: Miss Chile, Cecilia Bolocco

Bolocco was the first Chilean Miss Universe.

1988: Miss Thailand, Porntip Nakhirunkanok

Nakhirunkanok was the first woman to win both the Miss Universe title and Best National Costume.

1989: Miss Netherlands, Angela Visser

Visser appeared in a season one episode of "Friends," called "The One Where the Monkey Gets Away."

1993: Miss Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres

Torres was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004. He married Jennifer Lopez the week after their split was finalized.

1994: Miss India, Sushmita Sen

Sen was the first Indian woman to win the pageant.

1996: Miss Venezuela, Alicia Machado

Machado blasted then-pageant owner Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign for body-shaming her during her reign.

1997: Miss USA, Brook Lee

Lee was the oldest woman to win, at 26 years and 128 days old.

1998: Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Wendy Fitzwilliam

Fitzwilliam was the first contestant to win the swimsuit competition while wearing a bikini.

1999: Miss Botswana, Mpule Kwelagobe

1999 was the first time Botswana was represented at the pageant, and consequently their first win.

2000: Miss India, Lara Dutta

Dutta was the second-ever Indian Miss Universe, and the last Miss India to win the crown.

2001: Miss Puerto Rico, Denise Quiñones

Quiñones became the director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico in February 2018.

2002: Miss Russia, Oxana Fedorova

Four months after she was crowned, Fedorova was dethroned for being "unable to fulfill her duties." Apparently she was too busy to travel much, and was replaced the first runner-up, Miss Panama, Justine Pasek.

2003: Miss Dominican Republic, Amelia Vega

Vega was the first delegate from the Dominican Republic to become Miss Universe.

2004: Miss Australia, Jennifer Hawkins

Hawkins currently runs two successful brands, Cozi by Jennifer Hawkins swimwear and the Jbronze by Jennifer Hawkins line of tanning products.

2005: Miss Canada, Natalie Glebova

Glebova published her second book in November 2018, "I Am Winning: A Guide to Personal Empowerment."

2006: Miss Puerto Rico, Zuleyka Rivera

Rivera had a resurgence in popularity after starring in the music video for "Despacito," which is currently the most-viewed video on YouTube.

2007: Miss Japan, Riyo Mori

Mori auditioned for the role of Yaeko in "Heroes."

2008: Miss Venezuela, Dayana Mendoza

Mendoza appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012.

2009: Miss Venezuela, Stefanía Fernández

Fernandez was the first Miss Universe to be crowned by a compatriot — her predecessor was also Miss Venezuela.

2010: Miss Mexico, Ximena Navarrete

Navarrete has appeared in various telenovelas since her reign ended.

2011: Miss Angola, Leila Lopes

Lopes and her husband, former football player Osi Umenyiora, welcomed their first child in June 2018.

2012: Miss USA, Olivia Culpo

Culpo won Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe all in the span of 15 months.

2013: Miss Venezuela, Gabriela Isler

Venezuela is second only to the US in terms of Miss Universe winners — the country has had seven.

2014: Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega

The president of Colombia declared the day of Vega's win a national holiday.

2015: Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach

Wurtzbach originally thought she was runner-up, after host Steve Harvey accidentally called out the wrong name.

2016: Miss France, Iris Mittenaere

Mittenaere became the host of France's version of "American Ninja Warrior" in 2018.

2017: Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Nel-Peters will crown her successor in Thailand on December 17, 2018.

