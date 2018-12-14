Photos of the exact moment 35 contestants found out they won Miss Universe

- Miss Universe 2018 is currently underway in Thailand, with the finals taking place on December 17.
- To celebrate, we've found hilarious yet heartwarming photos of these pageant stars finding out they've won the title of most beautiful woman in the universe.
- Some cry, some scream, some are shocked — but all are equally amazing.
Miss Universe is arguably the biggest pageant on the planet — it's no wonder that the winners can be overcome with emotion once they win the crown for their country.
In honor of the 2018 Miss Universe pageant on December 17, we found some of the best reaction shots of contestants finding out they've won Miss Universe.
1961: Miss Germany, Marlene Schmidt
Marlene Schmidt, 22-year-old blonde from Stuttgart, Germany, is crowned Miss Universe at Miami Beach, Florida, July 15, 1961, by Linda Bement of Salt Lake City, Utah, the retiring Miss Universe. (AP Images)
Schmidt is the first and only Miss Germany to win the crown.
1970: Miss Puerto Rico, Marisol Malaret
Marison Malaret, 20, of Puerto Nuevo, Puerto Rico, right, lets out a scream of delight as she discovers she has been named Miss Universe July 11, 1970 in the annual pageant on Miami Beach,Fla. First runnerup is Debbie Shelton, left, Miss U.S.A. in the contest from Norfolk, Va. ( (Jim Bourdier/AP Images)
Malaret became a grandmother for the first time in May 2018.
1971: Miss Lebanon, Georgina Rizk
Georgina Rizk, from Beirut, Lebanon, reacts after being named Miss Universe as pageant host Bob Barker talks to her at the Miami Beach Auditorium, Fla., July 24, 1971. (AP Images)
Rizk was the first woman from the Middle East to win Miss Universe.
1976: Miss Israel, Rina Messinger
Israeli beauty queen Rina Messinger registers her surprise as she is chosen as Miss Universe in the pageant held in Hong Kong on July 11, 1976. Rina is a 20-year-old student. (AP Images)
Messinger stayed in the US for four years after her reign as Miss Universe ended.
1980: Miss USA, Shawn Weatherly
Miss U.S.A. Shawn Weatherly, a 20-year-old student from U.S. was crowned Miss Universe 1980 in beauty pageant on July 8, 1980 in Seoul, South korea, at Seoul Sejong Cultural Center. (AP Images)
Weatherly went on to appear in the first season of "Baywatch."
1981: Miss Venezuela, Irene Sáez
In this July 21, 1981 file photo, Miss Venezuela Irene Saez reacts after she was named Miss Universe as Miss Canada, Dominique Dufour congratulates her in New York City. Venezuela has seven Miss Universe crowns and is the second country with the most beauty queens behind the United States. (AP Images)
Sáez went on to be elected governor of the Venezuelan state Nueva Esparta.
1983: Miss New Zealand, Lorraine Downes
1983: Miss New Zealand, Lorraine Downes (AP)
Downes won the New Zealand version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006.
1985: Miss Puerto Rico, Deborah Carthy-Deu
Miss Universe of 1985 Deborah Carthy-Deu, of San Juan, smiles as she is crowned again by TV personality Bob Barker after the close of the Miss Universe Pageant in Miami on July 15, 1985. (Raul de Molina/AP Images)
Carthy-Deu went on to star in the telenovela "El Cisne Blanco," or "The White Swan," in English.
1987: Miss Chile, Cecilia Bolocco
22-year-old Miss Chile - Cecilia Bolocco, from Santiago recieved her Miss Universe 1987 Crown from former Miss Universe - Barbara Palacio Teyde, right, in Singapore on May 27, 1987 while runner-up 18-year-old Miss Italy-Roberta Capua from Naples shares in the joy. (AP)
Bolocco was the first Chilean Miss Universe.
1988: Miss Thailand, Porntip Nakhirunkanok
Miss Thailand, Porntip Nakhirunkanok, center, clasps her hands in a traditional Thai gesture of thanks after she is crowned Miss Universe 1988 by Cecilia Bolocco of Chile, last year's Miss Universe, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 24, 1988. Reacting at left is first runner up, Miss Korea, Jang Yoon-jeong. (Jeff Widener/AP Images)
Nakhirunkanok was the first woman to win both the Miss Universe title and Best National Costume.
1989: Miss Netherlands, Angela Visser
Angela Visser of Holland, left, gets her crown as Miss Universe, May 23, 1989, from outgoing queen Portip Nakhirunkanok, in Cancun. (Mark Terrill/AP Images)
Visser appeared in a season one episode of "Friends," called "The One Where the Monkey Gets Away."
1993: Miss Puerto Rico, Dayanara Torres
Dayanara Torres, Miss Puerto Rico, is seen wiping a tear from her eye after being crowned Miss Universe 1993, on May 21, 1993 in Mexico City, Mexico. (JEFF ROBBINS/AP Images)
Torres was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004. He married Jennifer Lopez the week after their split was finalized.
1994: Miss India, Sushmita Sen
Miss India Sushmita Sen reacts after winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Manila May 21. At right jubilating is first runner up Miss Colombia Carolina Gomez (Erik de Castro/Reuters)
Sen was the first Indian woman to win the pageant.
1996: Miss Venezuela, Alicia Machado
In this May 17, 1996 file photo, Venezuela's Alicia Machado is crowned Miss Universe by the 1995 winner Chelsi Smith, at the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas. Machado along with Maritza Sayalero, Stefania Fernández and Barbara Palacios were international ambassadors of Venezuelan beauty and are proud of it. But they all agree that Venezuela is in crisis and it is not appropriate now to talk about competitions like the Miss Universe. (Eric Draper/AP Images)
Machado blasted then-pageant owner Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign for body-shaming her during her reign.
1997: Miss USA, Brook Lee
Miss USA Brook Mahealani Lee (R) reacts as she becomes Miss Universe 1997, as Miss Venezuela Marena Bencomo looks on, at the Miss Universe Pageant May 16. The 26-year-old, from Pearl City, Hawaii, beat out Miss Venezuela and Miss -Trinidad and Tobago for the crown. (Colin Braley/Reuters)
Lee was the oldest woman to win, at 26 years and 128 days old.
1998: Miss Trinidad and Tobago, Wendy Fitzwilliam
Miss Trinidado Tobago Wendy Fitzwilliam kisses to spectators after she was selected the Miss Universe 1998 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May12. (AP)
Fitzwilliam was the first contestant to win the swimsuit competition while wearing a bikini.
1999: Miss Botswana, Mpule Kwelagobe
Mpule Kwelagobe Reacts As She Is Titled The Miss Universe May 26, 1999 In Chaguaramas, Trinidad And Tobago (Getty Images/Handout)
1999 was the first time Botswana was represented at the pageant, and consequently their first win.
2000: Miss India, Lara Dutta
Miss India Lara Dutta, 21, is crowned Miss Universe 2000 in Nicosia early Saturday May 13, 2000. Miss Venezuela Claudia Moreno finished in second place and Miss Spain Helen Lindes was third (Enric Marti/AP Images)
Dutta was the second-ever Indian Miss Universe, and the last Miss India to win the crown.
2001: Miss Puerto Rico, Denise Quiñones
Miss Puerto Rico Denise Quinones is crowned Miss Universe 2001 by Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta at the 50th Miss Universe Competition May 11, 2001 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. (Reuters)
Quiñones became the director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico in February 2018.
2002: Miss Russia, Oxana Fedorova
Miss Panama Justine Pasek (L) looks on as Miss Russia Oxana Fedorova reacts as she wins the 2002 Miss Universe crown in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 29, 2002. Fedorova, 24, is the first contestant from Russia to win the competition. (Colin Braley/Reuters)
Four months after she was crowned, Fedorova was dethroned for being "unable to fulfill her duties." Apparently she was too busy to travel much, and was replaced the first runner-up, Miss Panama, Justine Pasek.
2003: Miss Dominican Republic, Amelia Vega
Miss Dominican Republic, Amelia Vega, reacts as she is announced as the new Miss Universe during the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City, June 3, 2003. Vega, an 18-year-old high school student, won the Miss Universe 2003 title at a sparkling ceremony in Panama City on Tuesday night, beating a field of 70 other pageant queens with her charm and charisma. (Andrew Winning/Reuters)
Vega was the first delegate from the Dominican Republic to become Miss Universe.
2004: Miss Australia, Jennifer Hawkins
Miss Australia Jennifer Hawkins (L) reacts after being crowned Miss Universe 2004 by Amelia Vega (R), Miss Universe 2003, in Quito, June 1, 2004. [Hawkins, a 20-year old model and dance choreographer, won the 2004 title at a dazzling ceremony in Ecuador on Tuesday from a field of 80 beauty queens. (Guillermo Granja/Reuters)
Hawkins currently runs two successful brands, Cozi by Jennifer Hawkins swimwear and the Jbronze by Jennifer Hawkins line of tanning products.
2005: Miss Canada, Natalie Glebova
Natalie Glebova of Canada (R) reacts after being named Miss Universe 2005 as first-runner-up Cynthia Olavarria of Puerto Rico claps in Bangkok May 31, 2005. Glebova was crowned Miss Universe 2005 in Bangkok on Tuesday at the climax of a beauty pageant that once again managed to stumble into controversy with religious conservatives. (Rungroj Yongrit/Reuters)
Glebova published her second book in November 2018, "I Am Winning: A Guide to Personal Empowerment."
2006: Miss Puerto Rico, Zuleyka Rivera
Miss Puerto Rico Zuleyka Rivera Mendoza (R) reacts as she stands with runner- up Miss Japan Kurara Chibana after Mendoza was named Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles July 23, 2006 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
Rivera had a resurgence in popularity after starring in the music video for "Despacito," which is currently the most-viewed video on YouTube.
2007: Miss Japan, Riyo Mori
Riyo Mori, Miss Japan 2007, right, reacts as she is announced the winner of the Miss Universe 2007 beauty pageant in Mexico City, Monday, May 28, 2007. First runner up, Natalia Guimaraes, Miss Brazil 2007, stands at left. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP Images)
Mori auditioned for the role of Yaeko in "Heroes."
2008: Miss Venezuela, Dayana Mendoza
Dayana Mendoza of Venezuela (R) reacts after being announced Miss Universe 2008 during the annual pageant held this year in central Vietnam's resort city of Nha Trang July 14, 2008. Taliana Vargas of Colombia (L) was the first runner-up. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
Mendoza appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012.
2009: Miss Venezuela, Stefanía Fernández
Miss Venezuela Stefania Fernandez (L) is named Miss Universe 2009 while 2008 Miss Universe Dayana Mendoza of Venezuela places the crown on her head during the annual pageant at Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas August 23, 2009. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)
Fernandez was the first Miss Universe to be crowned by a compatriot — her predecessor was also Miss Venezuela.
2010: Miss Mexico, Ximena Navarrete
Miss Mexico 2010, Jimena Navarrete (L), reacts as she is crowned the 2010 Miss Universe by 2009 Miss Universe Stefania Fernandez during the 2010 Miss Universe Pageant at the Mandalay Bay Events Center August 23, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Navarrete has appeared in various telenovelas since her reign ended.
2011: Miss Angola, Leila Lopes
Miss Angola Leila Lopes is crowned Miss Universe 2011 by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, of Mexico, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday Sept. 12, 2011. (Andre Penner/AP Images)
Lopes and her husband, former football player Osi Umenyiora, welcomed their first child in June 2018.
2012: Miss USA, Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo (C), reacts as she is crowned the 2012 Miss Universe by Leila Lopes, Miss Universe 2011, during the 2012 Miss Universe Pageant at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 19, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)
Culpo won Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe all in the span of 15 months.
2013: Miss Venezuela, Gabriela Isler
Maria Gabriela Isler, Miss Universe 2013, is crowned by Olivia Culpo at Miss Universe Pageant 2013 on November 9, 2013 in Moscow, Russia (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Venezuela is second only to the US in terms of Miss Universe winners — the country has had seven.
2014: Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega
In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Miss Colombia Paulina Vega reacts after being named Miss Universe at the Miss Universe pageant in Miami. The Fox network has picked up "The 64th Annual Miss Universe Pageant" and domestic rights to air "Miss USA." The three-hour "Miss Universe" will air live from Las Vegas on Dec. 20, the Miss Universe Organization and IMG, its new owner, said Wednesday. "Miss USA" will air on Fox in 2016. (Wilfredo Lee/AP Images)
The president of Colombia declared the day of Vega's win a national holiday.
2015: Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach
Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, front, reacts after she was announced as the new Miss Universe at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Las Vegas. Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez was incorrectly named Miss Universe. In back is finalist Miss USA Olivia Jordan. (John Locher/AP Images)
Wurtzbach originally thought she was runner-up, after host Steve Harvey accidentally called out the wrong name.
2016: Miss France, Iris Mittenaere
Miss France Iris Mittenaere is crowned the Miss Universe 2016. (Bullit Marquez/AP)
Mittenaere became the host of France's version of "American Ninja Warrior" in 2018.
2017: Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. November 26, 2017. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)
Nel-Peters will crown her successor in Thailand on December 17, 2018.
