Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

People love to hate on fruitcake and yet we still eat it — here's why it remains a holiday staple

Lifestyle People love to hate on fruitcake and yet we still eat it — here's why it remains a holiday staple

Love it or hate it, fruitcake is a tradition that's remained popular over the years. Here's why the dessert is still a holiday staple.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
fruitcake play

fruitcake

(Shutterstock)

  • Fruitcake is a holiday staple, even though it's often the butt of jokes.
  • Fruitcake dates back to the ancient Romans, who mashed up barley, pomegranate seeds, nuts, and raisins and held it together with honey.
  • It gained popularity as a dish for special occasions in the 18th and 19th centuries.
  • People love to hate it, but it's tradition.

To many, fruitcake is sort of like that one relative that you feel obligated to invite to Christmas dinner even though they're dull company.

Don't get us wrong — some people genuinely enjoy the sweet, sticky cake packed with fruit and nuts — but many don't, and yet, chances are that it will appear at the holiday table anyway.

How did we get here? Why is the fruitcake a traditional holiday staple?

According to the New York Times, fruitcake dates back to a food enjoyed by ancient Romans called satura — a mix of barley, pomegranate seeds, nuts, and raisins held together with honey. Some speculate that this dish was invented as a way to preserve fruit.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, fruitcake gained popularity as a dish for special occasions in the 18th and 19th centuries, when its ingredients were expensive and harder to come by, making it a rare delicacy.

But people began to fall out of love with the dessert when it became mass-produced. Mail-order fruitcakes became popular holiday gifts in the 20th century — late-night talk show host Johnny Carson even quipped: "The worst gift is a fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other."

Events like an annual fruitcake toss in Manitou Springs, Colorado, where people literally catapult these "hated holiday treats" out of their sight, indicate that tastes have indeed changed.

People may love to hate fruitcake, but they can't seem to get rid of it. Whether they're motivated by nostalgia, tradition, or a taste for loaves of dried fruit soaked in spirits, this holiday classic isn't going anywhere.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during this...bullet
2 Lifestyle Take a look inside the $218 million Boeing Dreamliner...bullet
3 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.
Lifestyle The royal family have put up their Christmas trees and they're as regal as you'd hope
London, UK.
Lifestyle The 20 most visited cities around the world in 2018
We've all been there.
Lifestyle The best and worst days to travel around Christmas in 2018
Popular royal names include Albert, George, and Victoria.
Lifestyle The most likely names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, based on royal tradition
X
Advertisement