People have been sharing a too-good-to-be-true Lululemon ambassador Instagram post and it's actually a scam

People on Instagram have been sharing an ambassador recruitment post from what they believed to be a Lululemon account this week.

The page from @lulurecruitment said chosen ambassadors would receive free clothing from the brand.

But Lululemon has said that the page is a scam and the company is not affiliated with it.

Lululemon warned its customers this week that an ambassador recruiting post on Instagram was a scam.

People on social media circulated a story from an Instagram account called @lulurecruitment this week, which said it would choose 150 people to become ambassadors for its brand.

"We're looking for 150 ambassadors for our upcoming clothing season," the Instagram story said. "You will receive free shipments of Lululemon clothing and accessories monthly."

The post said to enter for a chance to be an ambassador, people had to have a minimum of 150 followers, follow @lulurecruitment, and repost its instagram story and tag the page before December 31.

Chosen ambassadors, the post said, would receive free Lululemon clothing and monthly gift cards and discounts.

When people asked Lululemon about the post on Twitter, however, the company said they were not doing any ambassador recruiting through the Instagram posts.

"Thanks for double-checking with us about the recruitment accounts and posts you're seeing—these are not legitimate or associated with us, and we currently have our brand team on this," the company said in one Twitter post.

When responding to another person on Twitter, Lululemon said that any real Lululemon Instagram account has a verified blue check on its page.

The company also suggested that people check its website to learn how to actually become a brand ambassador.

The page @lulurecruitment, which posted the fake recruiting story, has been removed from Instagram.