People are paying up to $700 a night to go 'glamping' in luxury tents with 1,500-thread count linens on an island in New York Harbor

Courtesy of Collective Retreats

  • For between $150 and $700 a night, you can go "glamping" — or luxury camping — on an island in New York Harbor.
  • Guests sleep in Scandinavian-inspired tents with king-sized beds and 1,500-thread count sheets, en-suite bathrooms, electricity, Wi-Fi, and a French Press coffee bar.
  • They can enjoy a multi-course fine dining experience and BBQ picnics.
  • The camp has a picturesque view of the New York City skyline.

You might have heard of luxury camping, or "glamping," in places such as Montana and Alaska — and now, it has come to New York City.

Just moments from the hustle and bustle of the city lies a luxury retreat where the canvas tents house king-sized beds with 1,500-thread count sheets, rain-style showers, and French Press coffee stations, and guests can connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy a multi-course fine dining experience.

Collective Retreats, which also has locations in Montana, Texas, Colorado, and the Hudson Valley in New York, opened its location on Governors Island — an eight-minute ferry ride from lower Manhattan — in July 2018.

It closes for the year on October 31, when the island closes to the public. You can still make reservations, but spots are filling up quickly, especially on weekends, a representative for Collective Retreats told Business Insider.

Here's a look at the luxury camping experience just moments from the hustle and bustle of the city.

