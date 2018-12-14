People are furious about the way the Port Authority decorated the Holland Tunnel entrance for Christmas — but now they're getting a chance to vote on it

news

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey garnered some criticism — and laughter — this week for its placement of holiday decorations across the letters above the Holland Tunnel's entrance.

As cars enter the Holland Tunnel's New Jersey tollbooth plaza, travelers will see wreaths over the letters "O" and "U," and a Christmas tree-like design covering the letter "N" in the word "Holland."

According to The New York Times, one commuter was so put-off by the design that he launched a petition on Change.org asking for the Christmas tree to be moved over the letter "A." The petition had more than 2,600 signatures by Friday afternoon.

The Port Authority even created a survey to allow people a chance to vote on which revamped design they would like best.

The Holland Tunnel connects traffic between New York and New Jersey via an underground passage that runs beneath the Hudson River and is operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Associated Press reported that on Thursday, the day that the Port Authority approved an $8.5 million budget and announced record traffic numbers for 2018, most of the talk at its monthly board meeting was about the decorations hung at the tunnel's entrance.

The Port Authority even created a survey to allow people a chance to vote on which revamped design they would like best. People have four configurations to choose among, photos of which are on the Port Authority's website. The survey is open until Sunday and, according to the Associated Press, thousands of people have already placed a vote.

Social media users and media outlets took to Twitter to joke about the Holland Tunnel's decorations.

Budweiser even joined in on the fun by posting a photo of its own signage at its Newark brewery.