Our predictions for who will win big at the 2019 Golden Globes — and who should win

The Golden Globe nominations were announced last week and the winners will be named on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

This year, movies including "The Favourite" and "A Star Is Born" got some major nominations.

In the TV world, "The Americans" is up for a few major Globes for its final season, and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will likely sweep the comedy categories.

Here are our predictions, which include who should win, and who could surprise us.

The biggest stars of movies and TV will be converging on the Golden Globes January 6, and there's a lot to be excited for.

It was another big year for TV while movies had a major rebound at the box office compared to 2017.

From "Black Panther" to "A Star Is Born" to "The Favourite," the year in movies was filled with monster hits that will all be celebrated at the Globes.

While in television, "The Americans" could win its first (very deserved) Globes in the drama categories for its sixth and final season. But it has a major competitor in the first season drama "Killing Eve." Over on the comedy side, Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and HBO's "Barry" are expected to dominate all the major categories as they did at the 2018 Emmys.

Here's who we think will take away trophies (and who should win) at the 2019 Golden Globes:

Best motion picture, drama

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Who will win: "A Star Is Born"

It's been loved by audiences and critics for months and we think this is the night when the movie is going to prove why it's a frontrunner for the Oscars.

Who should win: "Black Panther"

The movie has inspired millions and transcended race. Getting the Globes win would prove that the industry is ready for change.

Who could surprise us: "BlacKkKlansman"

Could Spike Lee's latest joint win the big prize? Remember, it's the Globes, anything can happen.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Who will win: "Green Book"

This is a tough category to handicap. These are very different titles and all running close to the pack. But "Green Book" seems to have grabbed the attention of Hollywood, and will likely lead to a win.

Who should win: "The Favourite"

But don't count out "The Favourite." It's finding a lot of love from the critics, and it could spill into this night.

Who could surprise us: "Mary Poppins Returns"

The Disney movie might steal a win. Never count out a good musical.

Best director

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Who will win: Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Cuarón has been the frontrunner in this category since "Roma" came on the scene. And he deserves it.

Who should win: Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Hard to see Cuarón not winning, but if there's a possible contender it's Bradley Cooper. He did an incredible job on "A Star Is Born."

Who could surprise us:

Honestly, it's going to be Cuarón (or maybe Cooper).

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Who will win: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Malek's Freddie Mercury role is a career-defining part and he shines in the moment.

Who should win: Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

It is one of the year's best performances, and the Hollywood Foreign Press loves a flawed character, so don't be surprised if he wins.

Who could surprise us:

No surprises here, it's going to be Malek or Cooper.

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Who will win: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bale's Dick Cheney performance is another highlight in his incredible career. Most of the nominees here can't measure up.

Who should win: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Again, Bale is fantastic in this role.

Who could surprise us: Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"

If we have to think of one, seeing Redford get the Globe for what is considered his final acting role would be pretty nice to see. But that's a long shot.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Who will win: Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Not many others could pull off this role. Gaga holds her own opposite Cooper in the acting scenes and completely knocks it out of the park in the singing ones. She will likely get recognized for her work.

Who should win: Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Gaga. She's that good in it.

Who could surprise us: Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Kidman gives a performance that is unlike anything she's done in her career. It would be fun to see her get the win.

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Who will win: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Colman's performance as the Queen of England is universally adored and it will probably lead to her winning all the best lead actress awards.

Who should win: Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Fisher gives one of the most authentic performances of the year. It would be a highlight of the evening if she won.

Who could surprise us:

Going to be Colman's prize.

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Who will win: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

This category is wide open, but seeing the buzz around "Green Book" (and his performance), Ali is the frontrunner.

Who should win: Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

It's one of the most hard-to-watch performances of this awards season. Chalamet proves he's got the acting chops with this one. He should be rewarded for it.

Who could surprise us: Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Rockwell is great as George W. Bush, but it would be quite a win.

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Who will win: Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Playing a wicked cousin will lead to a nice golden statue for Weisz.

Who should win: Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Stone's even more wicked cousin is another great performance on her filmography. Don't be shocked if she wins.

Who could surprise us: Amy Adams, "Vice"

As usual, Adams gives another great performance. If she wins, that could be a good sign for "Vice" (and Adams) going into Oscar night.

Best TV series, drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Who will win: “Killing Eve”

The female-centric BBC spy thriller that also contains brilliant black comedy deserves the win, and it probably will. Historically, the Golden Globes love awarding British dramas over American ones!

Who should win: "The Americans"

It never got much love from the Globes, and this is the last year it qualifies. It won't win, even though one of the best, emotionally- charged scenes on the series finale happens at a McDonald's (sigh).

Who could surprise us: "Homecoming"

Amazon’s drama could appeal to the Globes voters given its star is Julia Roberts. They love movie stars, and Julia Roberts is certainly one of those.

Best TV series, comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Who will win: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Get used to seeing creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's little top hat, because this will win. There is nothing more to say.

Who should win: "The Good Place"

This afterlife comedy will never win the few trophies it gets nominated for at any awards show. But it deserves all them.

Who could surprise us: "Barry"

The Bill Hader-led assassin comedy that is sometimes a bit dramatic could sweep in over "Maisel," but not in this dimension.

Best TV movie or miniseries

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Who will win: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Who should win: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

This poignant series is Ryan Murphy’s best work to date, as it tells the story of a notorious serial killer that focuses on the victims and the homophobic '90s culture nobody is nostalgic about. It will win, and it definitely should, but only because AMC's "The Terror" isn’t nominated at all.

Who could surprise us: "A Very English Scandal"

The Globes love British content (I already said this, but it must be said again). While "A Very English Scandal" wasn’t perfect, it was very good and had some of the best performances of the year, so a surprise win is possible.

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Who will win: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Who should win: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Oh gave one of the best TV performances of all time on the first season of "Killing Eve," and she is by far the best nominee in her category.

Who could surprise us: Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Russell deserved to win years ago, but the Globes could give her the trophy since it’s the last time she could win for her role as Elizabeth Jennings.

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Stephan James (“Homecoming”)

Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Who will win: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Who should win: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Rhys won the Emmy, and like Sandra Oh, he is the best nominee in his category by a longshot. His portrayal of conflicted KGB spy Philip Jennings has been the best performance on TV for years, overshadowed by more popular performers on higher profile shows like Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad" and Jon Hamm of "Mad Men."

Who could surprise us: Jason Bateman.

The Golden Globes love to surprise us, but somehow we wouldn’t be surprised if Jason Bateman wins a Golden Globe for dramatic acting.

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)

Alison Brie (“Glow”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Who will win: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Maisel" is the most Golden Globe-y show ever made. Brosnahan is without a doubt going to win this.

Who should win: Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Bell’s performance as Eleanor on "The Good Place" is incredibly underrated, but we’re glad she even got the nomination, to be honest.

Who could surprise us: Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Brie is great on "GLOW," but a win is a longshot. And with a bigger role for her co-star Betty Gilpin on the second season, Brie has less momentum than last year.

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)

Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Who will win: Bill Hader, "Barry"

Hader won the Emmy, and awards shows love to award comedic actors who go a bit dramatic, especially the Golden Globes.

Who should win: Bill Hader, "Barry"

Out of all the nominees, he's the best. Donald Glover is a close second, but he had less of a major role on the second season of "Atlanta" compared to the first season, so his chances of winning are slim.

Who could surprise us: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

He’s got the star power behind him, so he could take the award from Hader.

Best actress in a TV miniseries or movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Who will win: Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Who should win: Laura Dern., "The Tale"

Dern put her heart and soul into this brutal performance, and it would be downright insulting if she wasn't recognized for it with a win.

Who could surprise us: Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

King surprised everyone with her Emmy win in this category, and it could happen again.

Best actor in a TV miniseries or movie

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Who will win: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Criss’s stunning performance as serial killer Andrew Cuanan proved he's much more than the bubbly musical theater geek we got to know on "Glee." He won the Emmy, and he’ll definitely win the Globe.

Who should win: Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Both funny and heartbreaking, Cumberbatch gives the best, most committed performance of his career on the Showtime miniseries. And honestly, we're stunned he had the time and energy for this in between "Avengers" movies. Does he have a real Infinity Stone?

Who could surprise us: Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Grant proves that he’s much more than a rom com star through his thoughtful, layered, and quite funny performance on the British miniseries. He should have been nominated in the best supporting actor Globe in the comedy or musical category for his role as the villain Phoenix Buchanan in "Paddington 2," and he should have won easily. But here we are, in a reality in which this did not happen.

Best supporting actress in a TV series, miniseries or movie

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Who will win: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Borstein won the Emmy, which gives us even more confidence that she will win the Globe. She has this in the bag.

Who should win: Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

While season two of “The Handmaid’s Tale” was a huge bummer for many reasons (it was bad), but Strahovski’s performance as Serena Joy makes you feel rage and sympathy. By the end of the season, you’ll feel conflicted about her character all thanks to the non-judgmental way Strahovski plays her.

Who could surprise us: Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Cruz's role wasn't as big as people expected, but it was powerful. And, sadly, forgettable.

Best supporting actor in a TV series, miniseries or movie

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Who will win: Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Winkler was a stand-out on "Barry," and it doesn't hurt him that he played an acting coach. During awards season, shows and films about the industry start in the lead.

Who should win: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Whishaw plays his character on the dramatic miniseries with the same sense of humor and apathy for the status quo that his character, Norman Scott, had in real life.

Who could surprise us: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Like his "Kominsky Method" co-star Michael Douglas, Arkin has star power that could win him the Globe. Now that we think about it, a win for Arkin would be the most Golden Globe-y thing to happen at the Golden Globes. We'll see in January.