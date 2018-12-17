- Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to join Weight Watchers , which is currently known as WW to focus on overall health as opposed to just weight loss.
- Oprah Winfrey , who has been an ambassador for years and a part owner of the company, FaceTimed Hudson to welcome her to the family.
- When asked why she joined the program, the mother of three said that she's doing it for her kids, her family, "longevity, and wanting to be here as long as I can."
- In her caption on Instagram , the actress went on to explain that health and wellness is her priority, saying: "This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness."
- Watch the video of Winfrey and Hudson FaceTiming below.
