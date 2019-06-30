On June 22nd Moët & Chandon held its annual Moët & Chandon Grand Day, a day of sparkling celebrations around the globe.

On June 22nd Moët & Chandon held its annual Moët & Chandon Grand Day, a day of sparkling celebrations around the globe on where, for 24 hours, friends and guests of the Champagne House came together to raise their champagne glasses in a worldwide toast to the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial, a global icon of celebration since 1869.

Africa, was not left behind and celebrations were held in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

In Nairobi, the 24-hour celebrations began with a media breakfast attended by the French Ambassador in Kenya and Somalia, Aline Kuster- Menagér, government officials and key trade partners of the French champagne house.

This was followed by a gypset brunch served at the luxury boutique hotel – the Tribe. Gourmet canapes were served, designed around bespoke food pairings curated by a talented chef, as guests toasted with the vibrant Moët Impérial to an iconic occasion of their lives.

Business Insider SSA had a chat with Ms. Patricia LE GALL, Hennessy's Business Development Director- Africa Middle East, Europe, Global Travel Retail when she was in town to know what keeps the brand going 150 years later.

“My work includes making the link between the regions where our brand is present and our international headquarters. So, for instance when I see an opportunity in the Kenyan and East African market, I note it down and pitch it at our international headquarters like the pan-African campaign we currently have running at the moment," said Patricia.

Here is an excerpt of our conversation

BISSA: It’s no mean feat for a brand to survive 150 years keeping in mind that a lot of businesses don’t even make it past its 5th anniversary so, what is Hennessy doing right?

Patricia: I can’t speak for other brands and companies I can only speak about Hennessy. What we do is that People stay at Hennessey because they believe in the brand, people stay for an average of 18 years working for Hennessy so you can see it is quite a long time. The management and all the people working for Hennessy are also really passionate about this brand and that goes a long way to build and push this brand even further. The fact that we also have strong partners locally who identify and are passionate about the brand is also part of our success.

BISSA: Going forward how important is digital media for Hennessey brand?

Patricia: Digital is key for us since we want to connect with young people as well, I mean we have so much great stories to tell and digital platform is a great avenue to tell and connect with our consumers. We will continue to invest more and more in social media, Youtube and many online platforms for our media campaigns.

BISSA: Hennessy is one of the most visible brands out there. In your opinion what can upcoming entrepreneurs learn from Hennessy’s success?

Patricia: I think it is being true to themselves is key, being passionate, being curious and always engaging with their customers is key. The fact that it takes so many dedication and time to build the brand it is key for us.

BISSA: In Africa, who’s your number one consumer whom you are targeting to drink Hennessy?

Patricia: In Africa what comes first for us is to be relevant for local consumers, of course being present in top end lodges in Rwanda or nice beach resorts in Kenya or elsewhere is important as well but mostly the main driver remains the local consumption and local relevance.

BISSA: Given a chance to have a drink with three people of your choice who would you choose?

Patricia: The first person I would like to meet is Richard Hennessy because he created the brand, he initiated something unbelievable so I would like to have a drink with him so that he can explain to me his vision. The second person I would love to have a drink with is a former French government employee who in the 1970s, fought a lot for the rights of women and the last person I would love to have a drink with would by my husband.