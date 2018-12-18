Dan Kim, a former Tesla senior director of global sales, marketing, and delivery has left the automaker for Airbnb , Bloomberg first reported.

Tesla and Kim told Business Insider that he departed in November.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla and Kim confirmed his departure to Business Insider and said he left in November. A Tesla representative said other employees have assumed Kim's responsibilities. Robin Ren is the head of Tesla's sales division.

Kim joined Tesla in January and is now the director of Airbnb Plus, which inspects and designates the highest-quality homes and rooms available to rent on the service, according to his LinkedIn page. Before working at Tesla, Kim had worked as an executive at the software firm Solera and founded the frozen yogurt franchise Red Mango, his LinkedIn page says.

Tesla is known for its high rate of executive turnover, and this year has seen the departure of senior employees in the automaker's manufacturing, engineering, finance, sales, delivery, and communications divisions, among others.

