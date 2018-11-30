Pulse.ng logo
One character in 'A Christmas Prince 2' is played by a completely different person, but you probably didn't notice

Amber's dad, Rudy, was played by Daniel Fathers in the original Netflix movie. John Guerrasio takes up the role in 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.'

Rudy is a funnier character in the sequel.

  • Amber's dad, Rudy, was completely recast for the new sequel, "A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding."
  • We didn't even notice the character was recast until revisiting the first film.
  • Upon further investigation, it's very clear that the character was rewritten to bring more comedy to the movie.

In "A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding," Amber's dad, Rudy Moore, is played by a different actor than in the first film. But you probably won't even notice: I didn't until I revisited the first movie right after watching the second.

And upon further investigation, it is very clear that the two Rudys are completely different characters, whose only similarities are that they're Amber's dad, they own a diner in Brooklyn, New York, and they're obsessed with hot dogs.

In 2017's "A Christmas Prince," Daniel Fathers plays Rudy. This version of the character mostly appears in the movie to give Amber encouragement and advice, including things like, "You know, failures plant the seed for the greater success down the road," and "Peanut, this sounds like it's going to be your big break." He has somewhat of a Brooklyn accent, but it's not heavy.

Read more: 7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend, including the 'A Christmas Prince' sequel

Rudy gives Amber advice at his diner in "A Christmas Prince."

But in "The Royal Wedding," Rudy goes through a transformation. Now played by John Guerrasio, Rudy has a heavy accent and mostly exists for comic relief. Rudy 2 also has an incredibly heavy Brooklyn accent, thinks Aldovia is called "Aldovenia"and says things like, "I went to Caesar's Palace once." In other words, Rudy 2 is much more entertaining than Rudy 1.

The second Rudy has a little more personality.

Early on in "The Royal Wedding," an exchange between Amber and Princess Emily briefly addresses the recasting. Amber and Rudy just arrived in Aldovia, and Rudy is meeting all of the royals for the first time. Princess Emily says that Rudy looks very different in person.

"I thought he had a goatee," she says.

"He shaved it for the wedding," Amber says.

Read more: 'A Christmas Prince 2' isn't as magical as the original, but you'll watch it over and over again anyway

It's such a brief interaction that you might miss it.

"A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding" is now available to stream endlessly on Netflix. Watch it here.

