Nonso Amadi needs little introduction.

The Toronto-based Afro-fusion and R&B singer from Nigeria is one of African young artists who are rewriting music by experimenting and pushing boundaries on both sides of the Atlantic.

The 23-year-old artist is a self-taught producer, writer and singer. He is famous for his ever-green tracks such as Tonight, No Crime, Radio, Emergency’ to mention but just a few.

nonso Amadi. (George Tubei)

He grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, listening to international artists such as Sisqó and Jon Bellion who greatly influenced his afro fusion, a blend of African and Western sounds.

More so, Nonso is not only musically talented but also book smart. He is a graduate from Covenant University where he pursued Chemical Engineering.

He began his music career in 2012 while at Covenant. In 2014, he ended his studies in Nigeria and moved to the UK and completed his degree at Swansea University. He now holds a Master’s degree from McMaster’s University in Canada.

Nonso Amadi with the mic. (George Tubei)

Business Insider SSA catch up with him while he was in Nairobi headlining a major show. This was his first time in Kenya, and he said he was having a ball and enjoying the Kenyan sun and hospitality.

“It has been really good; I only came in last night but I have seen the streets and the people and its really beautiful environment to be in, I am enjoying myself.” He told BISSA.

Here’s an excerpt of our conversation.

BISSA: So, when you write your music, what would say shapes and inspires it?

Nonso: Basically, its from experiences or from things I have heard other people say. Nowadays I have had to be a lot more imaginative, you know imagination is a gift from God so I would say experiences and imagination.

BISSA: Apart from your music, what would you say is your all-time top five music tracks you can listen to all day without getting bored?

Nonso: There is an artist called Chronixx from Jamaica I really like one of his songs titled Smile Jamaica. I listen to a lot of Michael Jackson and heal the world is one of my best songs, Ojuelegba by Wizkid, Unleash the dragon by Sisqó and Hunger by Drake.

BISSA: How do you make and spend your money?

Nonso: My income is mainly from shows and streaming. I spend my money by investing it back to my music, it goes to making videos, promotion and marketing and all that. A chunk of it also goes into savings.

BISSA: Given a chance to meet with three people of your choice and have a conversation, who would you choose?

Nonso: I would like to have a conversation with Drake because I really like his music, I just wanna know how he manages everything. I would also like to have a conversation with Aliko Dangote and finally i would love to have a conversation with either Oprah or Beyonce.

BISSA: So, after a hard day at the studio, how do you unwind?

Nonso: I just sleep it off or watch a movie