Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari insists he is not a clone

Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari says 'this is the real me' as he insists that he is not the Jubril of Sudan.

This was his response to the several rumours concerning the identity of the President of the West African country.

One of the claims is that he has died during one of his medical trips to London. Another us that he has been replaced by a clone called Jubril from Sudan.

President Buhari has finally responded to these widespread and mainstream rumours while attending the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (#COP24) which is under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (#UNFCCC).

During an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Krakow, Poland, on Sunday, December 2, 2018, he insisted that he is very much alive.

In the video, shared via his official Twitter account, President Buhari says he is not surprised by what the tale bearers, adding that these people are ignorant.

"One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I've been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising - when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead.

"A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Those who spread the rumour are ignorant and irreligious."

President Buhari noted that the rumours have also affected his vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who has had to deal with politicians lobbying for the VP position.

In his words, "Poor @ProfOsinbajo, even he had to deal with the rumours - Some people reached out to him to consider them to be his Vice President because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot; we discussed it when he visited me while I was convalescing."

The president concluded with strong words of affirmation. Telling Nigerians, "I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I'm still going strong!"