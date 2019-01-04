The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has released the figures for December 2018

Movies made over N600 million for the latter part of the month

Only N137 million went to Nollywood.

These days, the data show that a lot more Nigerians are going to cinemas. However, most of the money is being spent on foreign movies.

According to the statistics released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Nigerians spent N680 million at the box office in the latter part of December 2018.

While this is proof of the growing cinema culture in the country, it also shows how movies goers prefer international movies to the ones from Nollywood as the latter only made N137.6 million from the 14th - 31st December 2018.

Here is a breakdown of how much Nigerians spent on local films at cinemas

14th to 20th December 2018

Chief Daddy - 76.6 M

King of Boys - 9.3M

Heaven On My Mind - 4M

Lagos Real Fake Life - 1.6M

SMASH - 768,650

Total - N92.4M

December 21st - 27th 2018

Chief Daddy - 101.9M

God's Calling - 12.5M

Lionheart - 8.7M

Heaven On My Mind 2.6M

Up North - 1.6M

Lagos Real Fake Life - 379,750

SMASH - 77,550

Total - N137.6M

December 28th - 31st 2018

Chief Daddy - 43.1M

Up North - 17M

Lionheart - 6.3M

God's Calling - 4.6M

King of Boys - 2.8M

Knock Out Blessing - 2M

Power of 1 - 812, 500

Get Married - 797, 182

Heaven On My Mind - 29, 500

Total - N77.7M

While things are not perfect, there has been some progress. Compared to a few years ago, when movies shown at the cinemas were mainly Hollywood films, there has been a growing increase in the viewing of Nollywood films.

Now, we have movies like Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys which grossed N200m in 7 weeks, Mo Abudu's 'Chief Daddy', and Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lion Heart', currently available on Netflix, doing just as well as foreign movies at the box office.