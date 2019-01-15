Nigerians spend N68 million at cinemas all over the country in one weekend.

This is according to the latest statistics released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

From Friday, January 11 to Sunday, January 13, 2019, moviegoers spent approximately N68.1M on the top 20 weekend films.

Here is a breakdown of the top 10 movies:

(1) Aquaman - The data shows that this foreign movie was the number one film in the country over the weekend. It grossed N20.8M after showing for four weeks.

(2) Chief Daddy - This Nollywood comedy made N16.3M. It was shown in 51 locations. It made N115.7M within the first ten days of its release.

ALSO READ: Nigerians spent over N600 million to watch movies at the cinema in December and here’s how much went to Nollywood movies

(3) Up North - This made N9M.

(4) The Call - Nigerian comedian Woli Arole's film made N3.5M after showing for two weeks.

(5) Second Act - Jennifer Lopez's movie grosses N2.5M.

(6) God's Calling - N2.5M

(7) Bumblebee - N1.8M.

(8) Uri: The Surgical Strike - N1.7M.

(9) Animated Spiderman - N1.7M.

(10) Green Book - N1.4M.