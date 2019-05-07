'Avengers: Endgame' debuted with N22.5 million in Nigeria on opening day.

The superhero movie went on to make N188 million in its first weekend.

N188 million in its first weekend. Right now, Marvel's superhero movie is still leading the chart as it rakes in a total of N304.9 million in seven days.

'Avengers: Endgame' continues to dominate the Nigerian box office, making over N304 million in just seven days.

After raking in N22.5 million on opening day and a whopping N188 million in its first weekend, Marvel's superhero movie is still leading the chart.

The latest statistics from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that Nigerians spent a total of N304.9 million in the first seven days.

Pulse Nigeria

So far, the three-hour long film has broken the record for the biggest opening in Nigeria, a title previously held by 'Black Panther'. It made N135.4 million in its first weekend.

Endgame is now well on its way to surpass Black Panther's record of grossing over N806 million after spending only 12 days in theatres.

At this rate, CEAN secretary, Moses Babatope believes that 'Avengers: Endgame' could become the 'Biggest film of 2019'.

ALSO READ: The Russo Brothers Break Down All Of Avengers: Endgame's Biggest Moments

Endgame is breaking box office worldwide

The Marvel superhero is dominating the box office in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

According to box office reports, it has surpassed the 21-year-old global box office record of $2.128 billion previously held by James Cameron's 'Titanic.'

Right now, Endgame is the second-highest grossing film in the world, with an estimated $2.189 billion.

The number one slot goes to another Cameron movie, Avatar, which has made $2.78 billion globally.

Endgame is currently the 18th most lucrative movie ever made according to WatchMojo. The movie debuted with $1.22 billion worldwide.