Nigerians on Twitter react to President Buhari's clone rumours

Lifestyle 10 ways Nigerians on Twitter reacted to President Buhari's clone rumours

Below are some of the best reactions to President Buhari's response to claims that he has long died and been replaced with a clone called Jubril from Sudan.

  • Published:
President Buhari has reacted to the rumors that he has been replaced by a clone 

(Twitter/APCNigeria)

On December 2, 2018, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari caused a buzz online by addressing the rumours that he has died and been replaced by a body double called Jubril from Sudan.

According to the allegation, originally made by Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), the man currently living in Aso Rock is actually an imposter, who had to step in when the leader passed away during a medical vacation in London last year.

Responding to this rumour during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Krakow, Poland, on Sunday, December 2, 2018, President Buhari insisted that he is very much alive.

In a tweet, shared via his official Twitter account, he said, "I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I'm still going strong!"

 

ALSO READ:  Those who believe that President Buhari is Jubril from Sudan, aren't foolish, they just need help

Twitter reacts

Here is what Nigerians had to say about President Buhari's response and the clone rumours:

 

 

 

