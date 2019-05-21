The Caine Prize for African Writing has announced the shortlist for 2019.

The shortlist features authors from Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya and two from Nigeria - Lesley Arimah and Tochukwu Okafor.

Announcing the list on May 20, 2019, this year's Chair of judges, Kenyan author Dr Peter Kimani said: "...Without exception, past Caine Prize winners have been revolutionary and evolutionary - breaking fresh ground while pushing the African story from the margins to the mainstream of world literature."

"The five writers on this year's shortlist carry on with that tradition, not just in their inventiveness in imagining the world, but also in tackling the ordinary in an extraordinary manner, in a wide range of issues: gender and generation; home and exile; sexuality and religion; love and hate; happiness and heartbreak."

Here are the shortlisted writers for the 2019 Caine Prize:

Lesley Nneka Arimah (Nigeria) for 'Skinned', published in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Issue 53 (2018).

Tochukwu Emmanuel Okafor (Nigeria) for 'All Our Lives', published in ID Identity: New Short Fiction From Africa (2018).

Meron Hadero (Ethiopia) for 'The Wall', published in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Issue 52 (2018).

Cherrie Kandie (Kenya) for 'Sew My Mouth', published in ID Identity: New Short Fiction From Africa (2018).

Ngwah-Mbo Nana Nkweti (Cameroon) for 'It Takes A Village Some Say', published in The Baffler (2017).

The winner of this year's £10,000 prize will be revealed at an award ceremony and dinner. This will hold on July 8, 2018 at the Senate House, SOAS in the University of London, England.

The winner will also be invited to attend three literature festivals in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

The remaining shortlisted writers will each get £500 and a travel award. Their stories will be printed in a special publication to mark the twentieth anniversary of the prize.