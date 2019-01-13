Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie warns impersonators as she officially joins Twitter.

A press release was issued as she joined on January 10, 2019. It explained why the renowned author has decided to set up an account on the digital platform.

"Over the past few months, we have been made aware of individuals posing as representatives of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie via Twitter and trying to extort people by email under the pretext of negotiating speaking fees for Ms Adichie," the statement read.

Continuing, it said, "As a result, an official Twitter account has been set up for Ms Adichie. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's official Twitter handle is @ChimamandaReal."

The press release added, "Any other account claiming to be associated with Ms Adichie is not legitimate."

ALSO READ: 5 days after joining Twitter, Femi Otedola is already warning impersonators

Reportedly, the award-winning novelist's account will be handled by her team.

So far, she has over 4, 000 followers and two tweets.

Mrs Adichie is a well-known writer, whose work has been translated into over thirty languages.

Her popular novels include Purple Hibiscus (2003), Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), and Americanah (2013).