Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba's 'King of Boys' makes N200m

The excited filmmaker also shared other record-breaking details online.

Kemi Adetiba delivers a punchy movie despite its flaws

Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, says 'King of Boys' has made N200 million in only 7 weeks.

This recording breaking figure was announced by the excited movie maker via an Instagram post.

In her words, "If you know the journey it took to get here, you'll understand why I'm emotional right now. God. Is. The. Greatest!!! #Hardwork#Consistency #GraceOfGod #KOBFEVER #KOBSeason#KOBStillNumberOne Congratulations to the cast, the crew and everyone that has shown us goodwill!!!"

 

With this incredible feat, Adetiba's movie is set to overtake AY Makun's film 'Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons', which is currently the highest grossing Nigeria movie in 2018. It made N230 million in cinemas nationwide in seven weeks.

Apart from making this much money in a short period of time and remaining the number one movie in cinemas for seven consecutive weeks, Adetiba's film has also broken two more records.

According to the movie maker, 'King of Boys', her first feature film as a director and producer, has become the fourth highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time and the longest running film at the number one spot in the country.

With this, Adetiba's movie has surpassed the records previously held by 'Black Panther' and 'The Wedding Party 1', which was also shot by the female director. Both movies only spent six weeks at the number 1 spot.

This was confirmed in a previous interview by a source at Film One distribution. After remaining number one for five weeks, the anonymous source told Pulse: "'King of Boys' might possibly retain number 1 for the 5th consecutive week. If it becomes number 1, it would have equalled 'Black Panther' and 'The Wedding Party' movies to be number for 6 consecutive weeks."

3 solid reasons why Kemi Adetiba's 'King of Boys' should NOT have been a hit

What does this mean for the Nigerian movie industry?

The box-office success of Adetiba's drama and political thriller is definitely a game changer for Nollywood.

For one, it proves that Nigerians will pay to watch other genres apart from comedies, a popular belief that has dominated the movie industry.

King of Boys also serves as a form of encouragement to Nigerian film makers, showing them that a good local story can withstand and even beat the strong competition from  Hollywood movies.

Plot

The non-comedy blockbuster is centred around Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), an underworld kingpin, philanthropist, and businesswoman whose past affiliation with the underworld stand as a stumbling block to her promising political future.

It features Sola Sobowale, Remilekun "Reminisce" Safaru, Adesua Etomi, Paul Sambo, illBLISS, Akin Lewis, Toni Tones, Demola Adedoyin, Osas Ajibade, Sharon Ooja, and Jide Kosoko.

