Images of Adesua Etomi- Wellington playing the role of Muna first surfaced back in July 2017.

Two years later, the long-awaited Nollywood-Hollywood action flick is out and doing well at the box office.

"Muna" started showing in theatres all over the country on December 6, 2019.

Newly released figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the movie quickly earned N10.9 million with its first two days (December 6-8, 2019).

It is now the second highest-earning movie at the local box office right now after Disney's "Frozen 2" which leads with N12.7 million.

Top 20 films 6th-8th December 2019 (ceanigeria)

Written by Unoma Nwankwor, the movie is centred around human trafficking. It follows Muna, who finds love after being trafficked to Europe.

According to Nwankwor, “MUNA is designed to educate, enlighten, entertain and inform the world on the consequences of sex and human trafficking. The movie explains that we should not let our past define your future, because we are products of our past, not prisoners of it."

" If you have gone through bad things and lots of sex and human trafficking, you have to choose between the path of love or revenge, of which each of them leads to a different path. With love, you can overcome a lot, with a vengeance you do not know what awaits at the front”.

It stars Nigerian legend Onyeka Onwenu, Ebele Okaro, Sharon Ifedi and Folarin (Falz) Falana. Hollywood actors include Adam Huss, Mayling Ng, Robert Miano, Massi Furlan and Camille Winbush.