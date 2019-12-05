Upon release on November 8, 2019, "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" immediately topped the chart.

It held this position for two weeks until it was dethroned by "21 Bridges."

The 2019 sequel has regained its place as the king of the box office.

After one week away from the top spot, "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" is back as the number one movie at the Nigerian box office.

This is according to the latest figures by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

Now showing for the fourth week in local theatres, the 2019 sequel has made an additional N13 million.

Top 20 films 29th November - 1st December 2019 (ceanigeria)

The movie has earned a total of N124.5 million. It is now the tenth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

Overall, Nigerian moviegoers spent a total of N449.9 in cinemas throughout November 2019.

ALSO READ: Nigerian moviegoers are gradually choosing Nollywood films over foreign movies in cinemas

All about Living in Bondage

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the 2019 sequel tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke’s son whose quest for the lavish life takes him down the same questionable path his father took.

Written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi, it features familiar faces like Kenneth Okonkwo, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

New additions include Nouah, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Munachi Abii and Swanky JKA, who was only three months old when the first movie came out.