The Jennifer Lopez-led movie hit theatres on September 13, 2019.

Showing in 46 locations across the country, it made N12.5 million within two days.

The Nigerian box office has a new ruler and that's newcomer “Hustlers”.

Figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the Jennifer Lopez-led movie is in first place at the domestic box office this weekend with an estimated N12.5 million.

This is its first week in over 40 theatres across the country.

Top 20 Films 13th-15th Sept 2019 (ceanigeria)

What is Hustlers about?

Inspired by the fascinating 2015 New York Magazine article, “The Hustlers at Scores”, the film follows a group of former strippers who turn the tables on Wall Street men by drugging them and then maxing out their credit cards.

It features an A-list cast including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Lizzo and an epic cameo by singer Usher Raymond.

The movie is doing great numbers abroad. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $33.2 million from September 13–15, 2019. This is the best opening weekend ever for the studio — STXfilms and for a Jennifer Lopez live-action movie.

Hustlers has received an 88% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (71% audience score) and has been getting Oscar buzz since its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.