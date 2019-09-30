The Jennifer Lopez-led movie hit Nigerian theatres on September 13, 2019.

After making N12.5 million within its first two days, the movie went on to rake in a total of N20 million in one week.

It is now the number one movie in the country.

According to the latest figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the Jennifer Lopez-led movie is also in first place at the domestic box office.

“Angel has Fallen” is in second place after spending four weeks in theatres with N18 million followed by Nollyowood’s “Kasanova” with N7.9 million.

Top 20 Films 13th-19th Sept 2019 (ceanigeria)

Hustlers is also doing well internationally. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $33.2 million from September 13–15, 2019. This is the best opening weekend ever for the studio — STXfilms and for a Jennifer Lopez live-action movie.

As of September 29, 2019, the movie is estimated to have made a total of $95 million worldwide. This is way more than the $20 million it took to produce the film, according to Variety.

Explaining the movie’s success, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore said, “‘Hustlers’ had all the things that make something a must-see film. Reviews played a huge part. People who might have dismissed this film for using an exploitative hook then read reviews and saw it was a great movie.”

Inspired by the fascinating 2015 New York Magazine article, “The Hustlers at Scores”, the film follows a group of former strippers who turn the tables on Wall Street men by drugging them and then maxing out their credit cards.

It features an A-list cast including Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Lizzo and a cameo by singer Usher Raymond.

Lopez’s performance as Ramona, the fearless ringleader, has generated Oscar buzz since the movie’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. If this happens, she will be the fifth Latina lead actress Oscar nominee ever.

September is over, what will October bring?

The general figures show that September has not been a great month for Nigerian cinemas. This is expected to change with next weekend’s arrival of Warner’s “Joker,” and Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Other exciting movies set to hit the cinema in October include the award-winning “Farming” by British-Nigerian Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith.

“In the wake of a solid weekend that brought mature viewers to the multiplex, a family film will now hit the multiplex to add even further to the diversity of content that is fueling a much-needed resurgence at the box office as we await the arrival of ‘Joker’ and a host of other anticipated films that will do their best to drive 2019 to a hard-fought win over the record year of 2018 at the box office,” Dergarabedian predicted.