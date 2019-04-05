The finalists for the 2019 Hugo Awards have been revealed by the 2019 Dublin World Science Fiction Convention.

These nominees, who represent the very best of science fiction and fantasy, include two Nigerian authors - Nnedi Okorafor and Tomi Adeyemi.

Nnedi Okorafor, who is currently working with Viola Davis on a new series, got two nominations.

Her work "Binti: The Night Masquerade" is up for Best Novella while her "Black Panther: Long Live the King" comic is contending for Best Graphic Story.

This is the second time the talented writer has been nominated for this particular award. In 2016, one of her novellas in the Biniti trilogy got nominated and won a Hugo Prize.

She is the first Nigerian author to win the prestigious Hugo Award.

Fellow Nigerian writer, Tomi Adeyemi, also made the list. The New York Times bestselling author got nominated for her debut novel "Children of Blood and Bone" in the Best Young Adult Book category.

Her book is being adapted into a film which will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa. Her highly-anticipated sequel, "Children of Virtue and Vengeance", is set to be published on June 4, 2019.

The winners of this year's Hugo Awards will be announced at WorldCon 77 in Dublin, Ireland, between August 15th and 19th.

Here is the full list of 2019 Hugo Award nominees:

BEST NOVEL

The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal

Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers

Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee

Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente

Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik

Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse

BEST NOVELLA

Artificial Condition by Martha Wells

Beneath the Sugar Sky by Seanan McGuire

Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark

Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson

The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard

BEST NOVELETTE

If at First You Don't Succeed, Try, Try Again by Zen Cho, Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog

The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections by Tina Connolly, Tor.com

Nine Last Days on Planet Earth by Daryl Gregory, Tor.com

The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander, Tor.com

The Thing About Ghost Stories by Naomi Kritzer, Uncanny Magazine

When We Were Starless by Simone Heller, Clarkesworld Magazine

BEST SHORT STORY

The Court Magician by Sarah Pinsker, Lightspeed Magazine

The Rose MacGregor Drinking and Admiration Society by T. Kingfisher, Uncanny Magazine

The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington by P. Djèlí Clark, Fireside Magazine

STET by Sarah Gailey, Fireside Magazine

The Tale of the Three Beautiful Raptor Sisters, and the Prince Who Was Made of Meatby Brooke Bolander, Uncanny Magazine

A Witch's Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasies by Alix E. Harrow, Apex Magazine

BEST SERIES

The Centenal Cycle by Malka Older

The Laundry Files by Charles Stross

Machineries of Empire by Yoon Ha Lee

The October Daye Series by Seanan McGuire

The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard

Wayfarers by Becky Chambers

BEST RELATED WORK

Archive of Our Own, a project of the Organization for Transformative Works

Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction, by Alec Nevala-Lee

The Hobbit Duology (a documentary in three parts), written and edited by Lindsay Ellis and Angelina Meehan

An Informal History of the Hugos: A Personal Look Back at the Hugo Awards 1953–2000, by Jo Walton

The Mexicanx Initiative Experience at Worldcon 76 by Julia Rios, Libia Brenda, Pablo Defendini, and John Picacio

Ursula K. Le Guin: Conversations on Writing by Ursula K. Le Guin with David Naimon

BEST GRAPHIC STORY

Abbott, written by Saladin Ahmed, art by Sami Kivelä, colors by Jason Wordie, letters by Jim Campbell

Black Panther: Long Live the King, written by Nnedi Okorafor and Aaron Covington, art by André Lima Araújo, Mario Del Pennino, and Tana Ford

Monstress, Volume 3: Haven, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image Comics)

On a Sunbeam, by Tillie Walden

Paper Girls, Volume 4, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Cliff Chiang, colors by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher

Saga, Volume 9, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION - LONG FORM

Annihilation, directed and written for the screen by Alex Garland, based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer

Avengers: Infinity War, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Black Panther, written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler

A Quiet Place, screenplay by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, and Bryan Woods, directed by John Krasinski

Sorry to Bother You, written and directed by Boots Riley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION - SHORT FORM

The Expanse: "Abaddon's Gate," written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Simon Cellan Jones

Doctor Who: "Demons of the Punjab," written by Vinay Patel, directed by Jamie Childs

Dirty Computer, written by Janelle Monáe, directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning

The Good Place: "Janet(s)," written by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, directed by Morgan Sackett

The Good Place: "Jeremy Bearimy," written by Megan Amram, directed by Trent O'Donnell

Doctor Who: "Rosa," written by Malorie Blackman and Chris Chibnall, directed by Mark Tonderai

BEST EDITOR - SHORT FORM

Neil Clarke

Gardner Dozois

Lee Harris

Julia Rios

Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas

E. Catherine Tobler

BEST EDITOR - LONG FORM

Sheila E. Gilbert

Anne Lesley Groell

Beth Meacham

Diana Pho

Gillian Redfearn

Navah Wolfe

BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST

Galen Dara

Jaime Jones

Victo Ngai

John Picacio

Yuko Shimizu

Charles Vess

BEST SEMIPROZINE

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor-in-chief and publisher Scott H. Andrews

Fireside Magazine, edited by Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson-Henry, social coordinator Meg Frank, special features editor Tanya DePass, founding editor Brian White, publisher and art director Pablo Defendini

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editors Troy L. Wiggins and DaVaun Sanders, editors L.D. Lewis, Brandon O'Brien, Kaleb Russell, Danny Lore, and Brent Lambert

Shimmer, publisher Beth Wodzinski, senior editor E. Catherine Tobler

Strange Horizons, edited by Jane Crowley, Kate Dollarhyde, Vanessa Rose Phin, Vajra Chandrasekera, Romie Stott, Maureen Kincaid Speller, and the Strange Horizons Staff

Uncanny Magazine, publishers/editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, managing editor Michi Trota, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky, Disabled People Destroy Science Fiction Special Issue editors-in-chief Elsa Sjunneson-Henry and Dominik Parisien

BEST FANZINE

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus

Journey Planet, edited by Team Journey Planet

Lady Business, editors Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay & Susan

nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G

Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur

Rocket Stack Rank, editors Greg Hullender and Eric Wong

BEST FANCAST

Be the Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, and Jennifer Mace

The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe

Fangirl Happy Hour, hosted by Ana Grilo and Renay Williams

Galactic Suburbia, hosted by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce, and Tansy Rayner Roberts, produced by Andrew Finch

Our Opinions Are Correct, hosted by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

The Skiffy and Fanty Show, produced by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke, hosted by the Skiffy and Fanty Crew

BEST FAN WRITER

Foz Meadows

James Davis Nicoll

Charles Payseur

Elsa Sjunneson-Henry

Alasdair Stuart

Bogi Takács

BEST FAN ARTIST

Sara Felix

Grace P. Fong

Meg Frank

Ariela Housman

Likhain (Mia Sereno)

Spring Schoenhuth

BEST ART BOOK

The Books of Earthsea: The Complete Illustrated Edition, illustrated by Charles Vess, written by Ursula K. Le Guin

Daydreamer's Journey: The Art of Julie Dillon by Julie Dillon

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer

Spectrum 25: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art, editor John Fleskes

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth, editor Catherine McIlwaine

2018 ASSOCIATED AWARDS (NOT HUGOS)

JOHN W. CAMPBELL AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER

Katherine Arden (second year of eligibility)

S.A. Chakraborty (second year of eligibility)

R.F. Kuang (first year of eligibility)

Jeannette Ng (second year of eligibility)

Vina Jie-Min Prasad (second year of eligibility)

Rivers Solomon (second year of eligibility)

THE LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG ADULT BOOK

The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland

The Invasion by Peadar O'Guilin

Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman