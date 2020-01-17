The latest celebrity to share her beauty secrets on the famous Vogue Youtube page is Nigeria's own Yemi Alade.

She shares her performance-ready makeup routine with the channel's 6.94 million subscribers.

Viewers also get to see her favourite makeup products.

“I’m sharing some secrets, guys—get your notepads,” she laughs as she gets into her skin-care and makeup routine.

Acknowledging the fact that she has not always had a go-to beauty regimen, she says, “You should see my makeup from [the early] days. I’m not sure what I was thinking. It was like my own personal hurricane was hitting my face.”

Getting down to business

Alade's routine starts with cleansing her face with a special made charcoal soap. Next, she moisturises with coconut oil before filling her eyebrows with a dark brown Maybelline pencil.

Then, she talks about the importance of using a primer especially since she is a performance stage artist who dances a lot.

A full-coverage long-wear foundation follows before she uses two different concealers to highlight her lids. The next thing to go on is a contour palette by Zaron Cosmetics, a Nigerian beauty brand.

She uses the opportunity to praise local makeup artists saying, “The main thing that pushed me to learn how to make myself up is because when I travel around the world, I find that Nigeria is very ahead in terms of makeup skills. The Nigerian makeup artists know exactly what they’re doing.”

Alade finishes with a set of dramatic false lashes, contouring, a liner touch-up, bold magenta lipstick, finishing spray and edge wax for her hairline.

She is the latest Nigerian artist to collaborate with the iconic Vogue. Last year, the magazine crowned Burna Boys as the 'most stylish Nigerian artist' and featured a series by Nigerian photographer Lakin Ogunbanwo.